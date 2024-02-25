Ireland’s proposal for CERN membership offers unique opportunities for University of Galway

Ireland’s proposal for CERN membership may offer unique opportunities for the University of Galway.

CERN, standing for the European Organisation for Nuclear Research, operates the world’s largest particle physics laboratory and is an intergovernmental organization with 23 member states.

A delegation from the University of Galway visited CERN to support Ireland’s bid for membership.

This membership would provide access to cutting-edge research facilities, educational programs, and collaboration opportunities for researchers and students at the university.