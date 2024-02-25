Galway Bay FM

25 February 2024

~1 minutes read

Ireland’s proposal for CERN membership offers unique opportunities for University of Galway

Share story:
Ireland’s proposal for CERN membership offers unique opportunities for University of Galway

Ireland’s proposal for CERN membership may offer unique opportunities for the University of Galway.

CERN, standing for the European Organisation for Nuclear Research, operates the world’s largest particle physics laboratory and is an intergovernmental organization with 23 member states.

A delegation from the University of Galway visited CERN to support Ireland’s bid for membership.

This membership would provide access to cutting-edge research facilities, educational programs, and collaboration opportunities for researchers and students at the university.

Share story:

Galway Community Circus recieves €12.5k funding boost from Bank of Ireland Arts Fund

Galway Community Circus in Shantalla is set to receive a funding boost of €12,500 from the Bank of Ireland as part of their Begin Together Arts Fund. Th...

Canney Welcomes completion of the Kilrickle/Kilcooley Group Water Scheme.

Independent TD Sean Canney has welcomed the fact that the civils work is now complete on the Kilrickle/Kilcooley Group Water Supply Scheme. Letters have b...

Labour City Councillor calls on the government to address the housing crisis in light of findings of the recent Daft Report

Galway City Councillor Labour’s Niall Mc Nelis has called on the government to urgently address the housing crisis in light of the alarming findings...

Transport infrastructure Ireland funds to weigh heavily in favour of Greenways in Connemara this year

Greenways are to get twice as much funding as road works in Connemara this year from Transport Infrastructure Ireland. The funds announced this week by th...