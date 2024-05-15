Students from Presentation College Headford celebrate Climate awards

Three students from Presentation College Headford are celebrating awards for their projects at the regional EirGrid Cleaner Climate Awards.

First year student Ryan Mortimer recieved the overall award and now goes on to contest in the SciFest National Final in November with a chance to represent Ireland in Ohio

His project explored the efficiency of an MVHR unit in a cold attic space

Second year students, Rory Maguire and Matthew Daly who compared the carbon footprints of GAA clubs in their area, recieved the runner up prize in the STEM fair held at ATU Galway, where 70 projects were displayed.