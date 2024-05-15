Galway Bay FM

15 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Eyrecourt farm is overall winner of the Aurivo Milk Quality Awards

Share story:
Eyrecourt farm is overall winner of the Aurivo Milk Quality Awards

A County Galway farm has been chosen as the overall winner of the Aurivo Milk Quality Awards.

Dara and Beatrix Killeen of Bawnmore farm in Eyrecourt were chosen as overall winners and were honoured for their milk quality and sustainability practises.

Sustainability is an everyday practice on the Killeen farm through milk-recording, EBI and DBI indexes and breeding decisions.

Craig Finnerty of Ballinasloe also received an award for highest average milk solids and Vincent Diskin of Tuam won best new entrant.

Share story:

Students from Presentation College Headford celebrate Climate awards

Three students from Presentation College Headford are celebrating awards for their projects at the regional EirGrid Cleaner Climate Awards. First year stu...

Councillors lodge opposition to wind farm development near Belclare with An Bord Pleanala

Tuam area councillors have officially voiced their opposition to a significant wind farm development near Belclare. An Bord Pleanala is currently assessin...

County Council to look at installing recycling banks in Claregalway

Galway County Council is to look at the possibility at installing recycling banks in Claregalway. At a meeting at County Hall this week, the matter was ra...

Athenry teen scoops two national awards at Student Enterprise Finals

Cormac Monaghan from Presentation College Athenry has taken first prize in the Intermediate category at this year’s Student Enterprise Programme Nationa...