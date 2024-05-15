Eyrecourt farm is overall winner of the Aurivo Milk Quality Awards

A County Galway farm has been chosen as the overall winner of the Aurivo Milk Quality Awards.

Dara and Beatrix Killeen of Bawnmore farm in Eyrecourt were chosen as overall winners and were honoured for their milk quality and sustainability practises.

Sustainability is an everyday practice on the Killeen farm through milk-recording, EBI and DBI indexes and breeding decisions.

Craig Finnerty of Ballinasloe also received an award for highest average milk solids and Vincent Diskin of Tuam won best new entrant.