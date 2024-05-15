Councillors lodge opposition to wind farm development near Belclare with An Bord Pleanala

Tuam area councillors have officially voiced their opposition to a significant wind farm development near Belclare.

An Bord Pleanala is currently assessing an application for 8 turbines at Laurclavagh and adjacent townlands.

The council are obliged to make a submission, and councillors had the option to attach recommendations to the official submission.

At the suggestion of Cathaoirleach Donagh Killilea, they agreed to make a joint submission, which will now be sent to An Bord Pleanala.

Councillor Killilea told our reporter Kevin O’Dwyer it’s just not the right location.