Canney says healthcare staff deserve more than “old buildings and prefabs”

If we want to attract healthcare staff back to Ireland, we need to ensure they’re coming back to more than old buildings and prefabs.

That’s according to Deputy Sean Canney, who says infrastructure projects need to be progressed far faster in this country.

He points out that UHG is a supposed centre of excellence, but is still reliant on prefabs and old-style nightingale wards from the 1950s and 60s

He also referenced an ongoing saga at Tuam Primary Care Centre – which has been open seven or eight years but still has no X-Ray facilities due to red tape.

Deputy Canney told the Dáil if we want to attract staff, the system has to change.