Poor take-up in County Galway for national business support grant

Only twenty nine per cent of businesses in County Galway have signed up so far for a once-off grant to deal with rising business costs.

The Increased Cost of Business Scheme was announced in the last Budget and opened in March, but in the county only 1,267 businesses have signed up in comparison to 1,416 in the city.

The application deadline for the grant is tomorrow, but Sinn Fein TD for Roscommon/Galway Claire Kerrane believes it should be extended so that county businesses don’t lose out:

