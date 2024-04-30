30 April 2024
Local councillor concerned expected Ash Dieback funding won’t include roadside ash
Loughrea area councillor Geraldine Donohue says she is ‘cautiously optimistic’ over funding to be approved for ash dieback.
The Agriculture Minister is bringing proposals to Cabinet for a 79-and-a-half million euro package – with farmers receiving 5 thousand euro per hectare.
Ash dieback is a fungal disease which was first recorded in trees here in 2012.
However, speaking to John Morley on Galway Talks, Independent Councillor Donohue outlines her concerns: