Galway Bay FM

30 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Local councillor concerned expected Ash Dieback funding won’t include roadside ash

Share story:
Local councillor concerned expected Ash Dieback funding won’t include roadside ash

Loughrea area councillor Geraldine Donohue says she is ‘cautiously optimistic’ over funding to be approved for ash dieback.

The Agriculture Minister is bringing proposals to Cabinet for a 79-and-a-half million euro package – with farmers receiving 5 thousand euro per hectare.

Ash dieback is a fungal disease which was first recorded in trees here in 2012.

However, speaking to John Morley on Galway Talks, Independent Councillor Donohue outlines her concerns:

 

Share story:

Poor take-up in County Galway for national business support grant

Only twenty nine per cent of businesses in County Galway have signed up so far for a once-off grant to deal with rising business costs. The Increased Cost...

Oughterard Post Office potentially facing closure later this year

Oughterard’s Post Office is potentially facing closure later this year. The building is set to close this September, but postal facilities may still...

Hail and thunderstorms warning issued for Galway this afternoon

Met Eireann has issued a hail showers warning for Galway this afternoon. It’s anticipating scattered showers will hit at around midday today. While ...

University of Galway Students’ Union raises record amount for charities

University of Galway’s Students’ Union has raised its highest-ever figure in a single year for its two chosen charities. The SU presented the €53,27...