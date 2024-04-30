Tánaiste pledges to raise potential Minor Injuries Unit at Merlin Park with Health Minister

Tánaiste Micheal Martin has pledged to raise the lack of a Minor Injuries Unit in Galway with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

He was asked in the Dáil by Deputy Noel Grealish why one doesn’t already exist.

Deputy Grealish said there’s fourteen nationwide, including a very successful unit in Roscommon, and one in Galway would take serious pressure off UHG.

The Tánaiste said he wasn’t sure it hasn’t happened in Galway – but it’s something he would support.