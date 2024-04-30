Galway Bay FM

30 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Tánaiste pledges to raise potential Minor Injuries Unit at Merlin Park with Health Minister

Share story:
Tánaiste pledges to raise potential Minor Injuries Unit at Merlin Park with Health Minister

Tánaiste Micheal Martin has pledged to raise the lack of a Minor Injuries Unit in Galway with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

He was asked in the Dáil by Deputy Noel Grealish why one doesn’t already exist.

Deputy Grealish said there’s fourteen nationwide, including a very successful unit in Roscommon, and one in Galway would take serious pressure off UHG.

The Tánaiste said he wasn’t sure it hasn’t happened in Galway – but it’s something he would support.

Share story:

Dublin event to discuss crafting connections between Galway and Dublin

Galway Chamber is to partner with Galway Convention Bureau to host a discussion event in Dublin later this week. ‘West Meets East: Crafting Connecti...

Local councillor concerned expected Ash Dieback funding won't include roadside ash

Loughrea area councillor Geraldine Donohue says she is ‘cautiously optimistic’ over funding to be approved for ash dieback. The Agriculture Mi...

Poor take-up in County Galway for national business support grant

Only twenty nine per cent of businesses in County Galway have signed up so far for a once-off grant to deal with rising business costs. The Increased Cost...

Oughterard Post Office potentially facing closure later this year

Oughterard’s Post Office is potentially facing closure later this year. The building is set to close this September, but postal facilities may still...