Big numbers expected at reposal of Corrandulla teenager Lukas Joyce this afternoon

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A large crowd is expected in Corrandulla this afternoon for the reposal of 14 year old Lukas Joyce.

The teenager was killed in an early morning Bank Holiday crash in Ballyfruit, just outside Headford.

Lukas is reposing at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel from 3pm until 6pm.

His funeral mass will take place at St. Brendan’s Church, Annaghdown at 12 noon tomorrow, Saturday, with burial afterwards in Annaghdown Cemetery.

The accident also claimed the life of 14 year old, Kirsty Bohan, who has been laid to rest today, (Friday).

The two other occupants of the car – a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl – are being treated for their injuries in hospital.

Thousands of message of condolences have been posted online, while two books of condolences have been opened at Galway County Council for the teenagers.