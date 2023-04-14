Books of condolences opened for Kirsty Bohan and Lukas Joyce at Galway County Council

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two books of condolences have been opened for Kirsty Bohan and Lukas Joyce at Galway County Council.

The two 14 year olds were killed during a crash early Monday morning in Ballyfruit in Headford.

Kirsty will be laid to rest after mass in Headford at 12 noon today, while Lukas will be laid to rest tomorrow in Annaghdown after midday mass.

The books are available online while physical books are available to sign in the Atrium of the council building on Prospect Hill.

The books are available via the following links:

Kirsty Bohan

Lukas Joyce