Kirsty Bohan remembered as “joyful, lively creative who loved life”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Headford teenager Kirsty Bohan has been remembered as a talented and creative young person who loved life.

The village has come to a standstill this lunchtime as her funeral takes place at the Church of St Patrick and Cuana.

14 year old Kirsty died after the car she was travelling in, hit a tree at Ballyfruit early on Monday morning.

At the front of the church this afternoon, her photos stood among a vast array of flower arrangements.

Symbols were presented to represent Kirsty’s life – a makeup bag, her favourite perfume, a toy tractor and truck, a Sylane club jersey and hurl, a pair of headphones, and one of her many paintings.

Instead of a eulogy, one of Kirsty’s favourite songs was played – This is the Life, by Amy McDonald.

Fr Dixie Faber told the congregation Kirsty was the kind of person that was drawn to people – and people in turn were drawn to her.