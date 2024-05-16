Galway Bay FM

16 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Gort Town Team seeks to repurpose Convent as multi-functional community facility

Share story:
Gort Town Team seeks to repurpose Convent as multi-functional community facility

The Gort Town Team is seeking to secure funding to buy and repurpose the convent building in the town.

It’s  looking to transform the building, which is owned by the Sisters of Mercy, into a multi-functional facility, which could provide a cultural space and a remote working hub.

While a previous application to the Rural Regeneration Development Fund was unsuccessful, the Department has said a resubmission would be fully considered.

The team presented its plan to local councillors this week, receiving unanimous support from all in attendance.

Gort Town Team Chairperson, Annie Rosario spoke to Sarah Slevin about their ambitions:

Share story:

Appeal for man in his fifties missing from Gort area

Gardaí are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 56-year-old PJ Reilly who was last seen in Gort on Friday April 26th PJ is described as ap...

Continued uncertainty over this year's Clifden Pony Show as organiser issues statement

There’s continued uncertainty over this year’s Clifden Pony Show, set to take place in August. The Connemara Pony Breeders’ Society has ...

Councillor Noel Thomas escorted away from Garda Commissioner at opening of An Spidéal Garda Station

Connemara Councillor Noel Thomas was escorted away from the Garda Commissioner at today’s official opening of An Spidéal Garda Station. The Independent...

New Garda Station officially opened in An Spidéal by Justice Minister and Garda Commissioner

An Spidéal’s new Garda Station was officially opened this afternoon by the Garda Commissioner and Justice Minister. The handover of the new Garda S...