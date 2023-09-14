Bail refused for two men charged over public disorder at Galway Shopping Centre

Bail has been refused for two men accused of involvement in a significant altercation at the Galway Shopping Centre at Headford Road.

One is charged with engaging in intentional or reckless conduct – creating a substantial risk of death or serious harm.

First to appear before Judge Deirdre Gearty today was 19 year old Martin McDonagh of Sceilig Ard, Headford Road.

He’s charged with engaging in intentional or reckless conduct, creating a substantial risk of death or serious harm, under Section 13 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Persons Act.

The court heard that two people were struck by a black Ford Focus; one woman suffered a broken shoulder, leg injuries, and blood clotting to the back of her head.

It’s alleged that the car returned on a second pass, striking a man with such force that the wing mirror broke off.

Also before Galway District Court today was 24 year old John McDonagh, with an address at Tuam Halting Site.

He’s accused of engaging in violent disorder and producing an article capable of inflicting serious injury, under Section 11 of the 1990 Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

It’s alleged that within minutes of arriving on the scene, he was captured on CCTV taking a baseball bat from a car.

He was described by Detective Garda Ronan Leonard today as one of the main aggressors of the incident who was “leading the charge”, “goading people” and “clearly seen swinging a bat at anyone near him”.