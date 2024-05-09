Galway Bay FM

9 May 2024

Permission sought for significant commercial and residential development in Oughterard

Planning permission is being sought for a significant mixed-use commercial and residential development in Oughterard.

The project, led by Solus Holding ULC, would be built at a site adjoining Main Street & Pier Road.

It would consist of a three story commercial building, as well as two duplex buildings with commercial start-up space and eight apartments.

There’d also be 35 houses, mainly three and four bed units, as well as a playground.

County planners are due to make a decision in June.

