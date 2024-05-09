Galway Bay FM

9 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Portumna has Galway’s cheapest average monthly rent

Share story:
Portumna has Galway’s cheapest average monthly rent

CSO figures have revealed that Portumna is the area in Galway with the cheapest average monthly rent.

While the most expensive rent per month can be found in Barna – where rents are almost twice as high as in Portumna.

The 2023 figures account for all house types, with any number of bedrooms.

CSO figures show that the average monthly rent in Barna stands at €1,693.

While on the opposite end of the scale, the average monthly rent in Portumna is €903.

The only other areas with monthly rents below €1,000 are Clifden, Ballinasloe and Gort.

The most expensive rents can be found in Galway city, and areas just outside the city – such as Oranmore and Moycullen.

While the likes of Athenry, Loughrea, Tuam and Headford fall somewhere in the middle.

Share story:

Hundreds of experts descend on Galway for major tech festival

More than 300 international and local tech experts will be in Galway for the next week to attend the AtlanTec Festival. A series of events are taking plac...

Councillor gunning to have "monstrosity" mast in Kilrickle moved elsewhere

A county councillor is taking steps to try and have what he calls a “monstrosity” of a telecommunications mast in Kilrickle village moved else...

Galway builders unite to voice frustration over planning process and lack of infrastructure

Home builders across Galway are voicing their frustration over what they consider are key restraints in delivering houses. The Construction Industry Feder...

Cancer Care West wins Community Impact award

Cancer Care West has won the Community Impact category in this year’s Friendly Business Awards, organised by Junior Chamber Businesses were assessed...