Portumna has Galway’s cheapest average monthly rent

CSO figures have revealed that Portumna is the area in Galway with the cheapest average monthly rent.

While the most expensive rent per month can be found in Barna – where rents are almost twice as high as in Portumna.

The 2023 figures account for all house types, with any number of bedrooms.

CSO figures show that the average monthly rent in Barna stands at €1,693.

While on the opposite end of the scale, the average monthly rent in Portumna is €903.

The only other areas with monthly rents below €1,000 are Clifden, Ballinasloe and Gort.

The most expensive rents can be found in Galway city, and areas just outside the city – such as Oranmore and Moycullen.

While the likes of Athenry, Loughrea, Tuam and Headford fall somewhere in the middle.