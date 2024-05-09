Galway Bay FM

9 May 2024

Hundreds of experts descend on Galway for major tech festival

More than 300 international and local tech experts will be in Galway for the next week to attend the AtlanTec Festival.

A series of events are taking place across the city, which will explore technology developments, cyber security, cloud computing and the impact of AI.

PorterShed will host an Engineering Excellence event next Monday, May 13th, while Platform 94 will host a sales networking event next Wednesday.

On the final day, May 16th, delegates will attend the Connecting Communities through Technology Innovation conference at the University of Galway.

Further details on all of the other events taking place can be found on atlantec.ie

