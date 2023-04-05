SOCCER: Galway Junior League Fixtures (5th-12th April 2023)

Wednesday 05th April 2023
U21 Premier:
Knocknacarra v Athenry , at Cappagh Park, 8:30pm Round 6;
U18 Premier/Championship Cup:
Kinvara Utd v Knocknacarra , at Kinvara, 6:30pm ;
Maree/Oranmore v Colga , at Maree Astro, 8:30pm ;
U17 Boys Championship:
Moyne Villa v Galway Hibs , at Headford, 8:15pm ;
U16 Boys Premier:
Moyne Villa v Athenry , at Headford, 6:30pm Round 3;
U16 Division 1 and 2 Cup:
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Salthill Devon B, at Merlin Woods City Park, 6:30pm Quarter Final;
St Bernards v Kinvara Utd , at Abbeyknockmoy, 6:30pm Quarter Final;
U15 Premier/Championship Cup:
Salthill Devon v Colga , at Drom, 6:30pm ;
Mervue Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Mervue, 6:30pm ;
Tuam Celtic v Mervue Utd B, at Tuam, 6:30pm ;
U15 Division 1 and 2 Cup:
Galway Bohs v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Cregmore, 6:30pm Round 1;
U15 Division 3 and 4 Cup:
Oughterard B v Galway Bohs B, at New Village, 6:30pm Round 1;
U14 Division 3 and 4 Cup:
Corofin Utd B v Colga B, at Corofin, 6:30pm Round 1;
Corrib Celtic B v Ballinasloe Town C, at Annaghdown, 6:30pm Round 1;
Loughrea B v Athenry , at Loughrea, 6:30pm Round 1;
Corrib Rangers v East Galway Utd , at Westside, 6:30pm Round 1;
GFA U14 Girls Premier:
Maree/Oranmore v Corrib Celtic , at Oranmore, 6:30pm Round 4;
U13 Premier/Championship Cup:
Maree/Oranmore v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Oranmore, 7:00pm 1st Round;
U13 Boys Premier:
Colga v Salthill Devon , at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm Round 14;
U13 Division 1 and 2 Cup:
Ramblers v Gort Utd , at Leitrim, 7:00pm Preliminary Round;
U12 Boys Premier – Blue:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Mervue Utd , at Cregmore, 7:00pm Round 5;
Salthill Devon v Knocknacarra , at Drom, 7:00pm Round 10;
U12 Boys Div 2 – Maroon:
Colga v Kinvara Utd , at Clarinbridge, 6:30pm Round 9;
Renmore v Craughwell United , at Renmore, 6:30pm Round 14;
U12 GFA Girls Div 1/2 Cup:
Bearna Na Forbacha B v Colemanstown Utd , at Furbo, 6:45pm ;
Corofin Utd v Kinvara Utd , at Corofin, 6:45pm ;
Craughwell United v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Craughwell, 6:45pm ;
==
Thursday 06th April 2023
Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:
Colga v West Utd , at Clarinbridge, 6:30pm Round 4;
U17 Premier/Championship Cup:
Salthill Devon v Maree/Oranmore , at Drom Astro, 8:00pm ;
U17 Division 1 and 2 Cup:
MacDara v Kinvara Utd , at Carraroe Astro, 6:30pm ;
Cregmore/Claregalway v Maree/Oranmore B, at Cregmore, 6:30pm ;
GFA U17 Girls Premier:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Salthill Devon , at Furbo, 6:30pm ;
U16 Boys Premier:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Maree/Oranmore , at Oranmore, 6:30pm Note Venue;
U16 Division 1 and 2 Cup:
Loughrea v Galway Bohs , at Loughrea, 6:00pm Quarter Final;
GFA U16 Girls:
Moyne Villa v Corrib Celtic , at Headford, 8:00pm Round 4;
U15 GFA Girls Prem/Champ Cup:
Mervue Utd v St Bernards , at Mervue, 6:45pm Pitch Unplayable;
U14 Division 3 and 4 Cup:
Galway Bohs v MacDara B, at Shantalla, 6:30pm Round 1;
U14 Girls Connacht Cup :
Newtown FC v Knocknacarra , at Newtown FC, 6:30pm ;
U12 Boys Div 4 – Brown:
Moyne Villa Brown v Ballinasloe Town Brown, at Headford, 6:30pm Round 14;
Corofin Utd Brown v Galway Bohs , at Corofin, 7:00pm Round 14;
Athenry Brown v Knocknacarra Brown, at Athenry, 7:00pm Round 14;
East Galway Utd v Maree/Oranmore Brown, at Kiltormer, 7:00pm Round 14;
U12 Girls Connacht Cup:
Salthill Devon v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Drom, 6:30pm ;
==
Friday 07th April 2023
U21 Championship Shield:
Corrib Celtic v St Patricks , at Annaghdown, 6:30pm ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:
Mervue Utd B v West Coast Utd , at Mervue, 6:30pm Round 17;
Tuam Celtic v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Tuam, 7:30pm Round 6;
Joe Ryan Cup:
Moyne Villa v Oughterard , at Headford, 8:00pm ;
Jack Lillis Cup:
Salthill Devon B v Kinvara Utd , at Drom, 8:00pm ;
Maree/Oranmore C v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Maree Astro, 8:15pm ;
U16 Boys Division 1:
Cregmore/Claregalway B v Corrib Celtic , at Annaghdown, 6:30pm ;
U12 GFA Girls Div 1/2 Cup:
Kiltullagh v Loughrea , at Kiltullagh, 7:00pm ;
GFA U12 Girls Division 3:
West Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at South Park, 7:00pm Round 5;
==
Saturday 08th April 2023
BU11 Boys Mars League:
Loughrea Loughrea Albion BU11 v Kiltullagh Kiltullagh Athletic BU11, at Loughrea, 10:30am ;
Corrib Celtic Corrib Celtic Rovers BU11 v Maree/Oranmore Maree/Oranmore City BU11, at Annaghdown, 10:30am ;
BU11 Boys Neptune League:
Bearna Na Forbacha Bearna Furbo Rangers BU11 v Ballinasloe Town Ballinsloe Albion BU11, at Furbo, 10:30am ;
Merlin Woods Sports Club Merlin Woods Celtic BU11 v East Galway Utd East Galway Celtic BU11, at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:30am ;
BU11 Boys Saturn League:
Galway Bohs Galway Bohemians Athletic BU11 v Craughwell United Craughwell Celtic BU11, at Millers Lane, 10:30am ;
Maree/Oranmore Maree/Oranmore Town BU11 v Moyne Villa Moyne Villa Rovers BU11, at Oranmore, 10:30am ;
U21 Championship Trophy:
Tuam Celtic v Craughwell United , at Tuam, 6:30pm ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:
Maree/Oranmore v Salthill Devon , at Maree Astro, 2:00pm Round 17;
Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:
Colemanstown Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at Colemanstown, 2:00pm Round 6;
Dynamo Blues v Corrib Rangers , at Tuam, 2:00pm Round 17;
Jack Lillis Cup:
Moyne Villa B v Colga B, at Headford, 2:00pm ;
U19 GFA Girls Cup:
Athenry v Corrib Celtic , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 3:00pm ;
U17 GFA Girls Cup:
Knocknacarra v Salthill Devon , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 12:00pm ;
U15 Boys Premier:
Athenry v Salthill Devon , at Athenry, 12:30pm Round 12;
Knocknacarra v Corrib Celtic , at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm Round 12;
Mervue Utd v Moyne Villa , at Mervue, 12:30pm Round 12;
U15 Boys Championship:
Oughterard v Bearna Na Forbacha , at New Village, 12:30pm Round 12;
Loughrea v Tuam Celtic , at Loughrea, 12:30pm Round 12;
Maree/Oranmore v Knocknacarra B, at Oranmore, 12:30pm Round 12;
Colga v Mervue Utd B, at Clarinbridge, 12:30pm Round 12;
U15 Boys Division 1:
Merlin Woods Sports Club v St Bernards , at Merlin Woods City Park, 12:30pm Round 13;
Galway Bohs v Salthill Devon B, at Shantalla, 12:30pm Round 13;
Ballinasloe Town v Colemanstown Utd , at Ballinasloe, 2:30pm Round 13;
U15 Boys Division 2:
Moyne Villa B v MacDara , at Headford, 12:30pm Round 7;
Athenry B v East Galway Utd , at Athenry, 4:00pm Note Venue;
U15 Boys Division 3:
St Patricks v Kilshanvey Utd , at Caherlistrane, 12:30pm Round 14;
Corrib Celtic B v Maree/Oranmore B, at Annaghdown, 12:30pm Round 14;
U15 Boys Division 4:
Colemanstown Utd B v Knocknacarra C, at Colemanstown, 12:30pm Round 13;
Kinvara Utd B v Galway Bohs B, at Kinvara, 12:30pm Round 13;
Tuam Celtic B v Cregmore/Claregalway C, at Tuam, 12:30pm Round 13;
Salthill Devon C v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Drom, 12:30pm Round 13;
Connacht Shield U14 Boys:
Oughterard v Maree/Oranmore , at New Village, 3:00pm Q/F;
U13 Boys Premier:
Ballinasloe Town v Salthill Devon , at Ballinasloe, 10:30am Round 11;
Corofin Utd v Colga , at Corofin, 10:30am Round 11;
Mervue Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Mervue, 10:30am Round 11;
Knocknacarra v Tuam Celtic , at Cappagh Park, 10:30am Round 11;
U13 Boys Championship:
Oughterard v Galway Hibs , at New Village, 10:30am Round 14;
Kinvara Utd v Kiltullagh , at Kinvara, 10:30am Round 14;
Athenry v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Athenry, 10:30am Round 14;
U13 Boys Division 1:
St Bernards v Knocknacarra B, at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:30am Round 14;
Loughrea v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Loughrea, 10:30am Round 14;
Mervue Utd B v Colemanstown Utd , at Mervue, 10:30am Round 14;
U13 Boys Division 2:
Athenry B v Gort Utd , at Athenry, 10:30am Round 8;
Kilshanvey Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Kilconly, 10:30am ;
Salthill Devon B v Ramblers , at Drom, 12:30pm ;
U13 Boys Division 3:
Moyne Villa B v Colga B, at Headford, 10:30am Round 14;
Loughrea B v Corrib Rangers , at Loughrea, 10:30am Round 14;
Corrib Celtic v East Galway Utd , at Annaghdown, 10:30am Round 14;
Tuam Celtic B v Galway Bohs , at Tuam, 10:30am Round 14;
U13 Boys Division 4:
Ballinasloe Town B v Knocknacarra D, at Ballinasloe, 12:30pm Round 8;
Oughterard B v Kinvara Utd B, at Kinvara, 2:00pm Note Venue;
U13 Boys Division 5:
St Patricks v Tuam Celtic C, at Caherlistrane, 10:30am ;
Salthill Devon C v Merlin Woods Sports Club B, at Drom, 10:30am ;
Maree/Oranmore C v Renmore B, at Oranmore, 10:30am ;
St Bernards B v Kiltullagh B, at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:30am ;
Athenry C v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Athenry, 10:30am ;
Connacht Shield U12 Boys:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Boyle Celtic , at Cregmore, 2:00pm Q/F;
U12 Premier/Championship Cup:
Knocknacarra Green v Corofin Utd , at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm ;
U12 Boys Championship – Green:
Tuam Celtic v Moyne Villa , at Tuam, 9:30am ;
==
Sunday 09th April 2023
GU11 Girls Swan League:
Bearna Na Forbacha Athletic GU11 v East Galway Utd East Galway Athletic GU11, at Furbo, 10:30am ;
Loughrea Loughrea Albion GU11 v Kilshanvey Utd Kilshanvey Athletic GU11, at Loughrea, 10:30am ;
GU11 Girls Heron League:
Colemanstown Utd Colmanstown Rangers GU11 v Kinvara Utd Kinvara Town GU11, at Colemanstown, 10:30am ;
Salthill Devon Salthill Albion GU11 v Mervue Utd Mervue Rangers GU11, at Drom, 10:30am ;
GU11 Girls Eagle League:
Oughterard Oughterard Rangers GU11 v Colga Colga Athletic GU11, at New Village, 10:30am ;
Corrib Celtic Corrib Celtic Athletic GU11 v Cregmore/Claregalway Cregmore/Claregalway Town GU11, at Annaghdown, 10:30am ;
GU11 Girls Chaffinch League:
Renmore Renmore Athletic GU11 v Maree/Oranmore Maree/Oranmore Rangers GU11, at Renmore, 10:30am ;
Knocknacarra Knocknacarra Athletic GU11 v Bearna Na Forbacha Bearna Furbo Rangers GU11, at Cappagh Park, 10:30am ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:
Corrib Celtic v Galway Hibs , at Annaghdown, 11:00am Round 18;
Western Hygiene Supplies Division 1 :
MacDara v Corofin Utd , at Carraroe Astro, 11:00am Round 5;
East Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Cregmore, 11:00am Note Venue;
Connacht Junior Cup:
Castlebar Celtic v University of Galway , at Castlebar Celtic, 2:00pm ;
Westport United B v Mervue Utd , at Westport United, 2:00pm ;
Cois Fharraige v Athenry , at Ros A Mhil, 2:00pm ;
Connacht Junior Shield:
Crossmolina v Athenry B, at TBC, 2:00pm ;
Knocknacarra v Maree/Oranmore B, at Cappagh Park, 2:30pm ;
Ladies Premier:
Corrib Celtic v Corrib Rangers , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm Round 3;
Dunmore Town v Colga , at Dunmore, 2:00pm Round 8;
Ladies Championship:
Dynamo Blues v Moyne Villa , at Tuam, 2:00pm Round 12;
U18 Premier Boys:
Maree/Oranmore v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Oranmore, 11:00am Round 3;
Knocknacarra v Mervue Utd , at Cappagh Park, 11:00am Round 13;
Colga v Tuam Celtic , at Clarinbridge, 2:45pm Round 13;
U18 Championship Boys:
Corrib Celtic v Renmore , at Annaghdown, 11:00am Round 13;
Athenry v Oughterard , at Athenry, 11:00am Round 13;
Kinvara Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Kinvara, 11:00am Round 13;
U17 Boys Premier :
Colemanstown Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Colemanstown, 11:00am Round 6;
Athenry v Knocknacarra , at Athenry, 11:00am Round 11;
U17 Boys Championship:
Corrib Celtic v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Annaghdown, 11:00am Round 3;
Kiltullagh v Moyne Villa , at Kiltullagh, 11:00am Round 8;
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Galway Hibs , at Merlin Woods City Park, 11:00am Round 8;
U17 Boys Division 1:
Knocknacarra B v MacDara , at Cappagh Park, 11:00am Round 5;
Kilshanvey Utd v St Bernards , at Kilconly, 11:00am Round 5;
Tuam Celtic B v Oughterard , at Tuam, 2:00pm ;
U17 Boys Division 2:
Kinvara Utd v Moyne Villa B, at Kinvara, 11:00am Round 2;
GFA U17 Girls Premier:
Athenry v Knocknacarra , at Athenry, 12:00pm ;
GFA U17 Girls Championship:
Colga v Oughterard , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm Round 6;
U16 Boys Division 2:
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Athenry B, at Merlin Woods City Park, 2:00pm Round 12;
U16 Division 3 Cup:
Knocknacarra C v East Galway Utd , at Cappagh Park, 11:00am Round 1;
GFA U15 Girls Premier:
Mervue Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Mervue, 12:00pm Round 10;
Knocknacarra v Corrib Celtic , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm Round 9;
GFA U15 Girls Championship:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Maree/Oranmore , at Cregmore, 12:00pm Round 8;
GFA U13 Girls Premier:
Knocknacarra v Maree/Oranmore , at Millers Lane, 10:00am Game Not Played;
Cregmore/Claregalway v Colga , at Cregmore, 10:00am Round 10;
GFA U13 Girls Championship:
Athenry v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Athenry, 11:00am Round 14;
Loughrea v Corrib Celtic , at Loughrea, 12:00pm Round 14;
East Galway Utd v Knocknacarra B, at Kiltormer, 1:00pm Round 14;
GFA U13 Girls Division 2:
Oughterard v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at New Village, 11:00am Round 14;
Moyne Villa B v St Bernards , at Headford, 11:00am Round 14;
Colga B v West Utd , at Clarinbridge, 11:00am Round 14;
U13 GFA Div 1/2 Cup Girls:
West Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at South Park, 10:00am Round 1;
Colemanstown Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Colemanstown, 10:00am Round 1;
U12 Premier/Championship Cup:
Salthill Devon v Loughrea , at Drom, 6:30pm ;
U12 Division 1 and 2 Cup:
Kiltullagh v Salthill Devon Yellow, at Kiltullagh, 6:30pm ;
Ballinasloe Town v Corrib Celtic , at Ballinasloe, 6:30pm ;
Galway Hibs Yellow v Craughwell United , at Bohermore, 6:30pm ;
U12 Division 3 and 4 Cup:
East Galway Utd v West Coast Utd , at Kiltormer, 11:00am ;
U12 Division 5 and 6 Cup:
Bearna Na Forbacha Red v Renmore Navy, at Furbo, 6:30pm ;
Kilshanvey Utd Red v Craughwell United Navy, at Kilconly, 6:30pm ;
Corrib Celtic Red v Knocknacarra Red, at Annaghdown, 6:30pm ;
Cregmore/Claregalway Red v Maree/Oranmore Purple, at Cregmore, 6:30pm ;
==
Monday 10th April 2023
U16 Premier/Championship Cup:
MacDara v Salthill Devon , at Carraroe Astro, 6:30pm ;
U13 Boys Championship:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Athenry , at Furbo, 7:00pm Round 8;
U13 Boys Division 4:
Ballinasloe Town B v Maree/Oranmore B, at TBC, 6:30pm Round 10;
==
Tuesday 11th April 2023
U21 Premier:
Athenry v Maree/Oranmore , at Maree Astro, 7:45pm Round 9;
U16 Division 1 and 2 Cup:
Corrib Celtic v Kiltullagh , at Annaghdown, 6:00pm Quarter Final;
GFA U16 Girls:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Kilshanvey Utd , at Furbo, 7:00pm Round 2;
Corrib Celtic v Athenry , at Annaghdown, 7:00pm Round 2;
Maree/Oranmore v Colga , at Oranmore, 7:00pm Round 9;
U15 Boys Premier:
Moyne Villa v Knocknacarra , at Headford, 7:00pm Round 11;
U15 Division 1 and 2 Cup:
St Bernards v MacDara , at Carraroe Astro, 7:30pm Note Venue;
U15 GFA Girls Prem/Champ Cup:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Kilshanvey Utd , at Furbo, 6:45pm ;
U14 Boys Premier:
Knocknacarra v Colga , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm Round 4;
Ballinasloe Town v Mervue Utd , at Ballinasloe, 7:00pm Round 4;
Salthill Devon v Athenry , at Drom, 7:00pm Round 4;
U13 Boys Premier:
Corofin Utd v Knocknacarra , at Corofin, 7:00pm Round 5;
Salthill Devon v Mervue Utd , at Drom, 7:00pm Round 10;
U12 Division 3 and 4 Cup:
Knocknacarra Brown v Athenry Brown, at Cappagh Astro, 6:30pm ;
Colga v Athenry Purple, at Clarinbridge, 6:30pm ;
Galway Bohs v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Shantalla, 6:30pm ;
Galway Hibs Purple v Ballinasloe Town Brown, at Bohermore, 6:30pm ;
U12 Boys Div 2 – Maroon:
Renmore v St Bernards , at Renmore, 7:00pm Round 4;
Kiltullagh v Kilshanvey Utd , at Kiltullagh, 7:00pm Round 4;
Kinvara Utd v Corrib Rangers , at Kinvara, 7:00pm Round 4;
U12 Boys Div 4 – Brown:
East Galway Utd v Athenry Brown, at Athenry, 7:00pm Note Venue;
GFA U12 Girls Division 1:
Moyne Villa v Colemanstown Utd , at Headford, 7:00pm Round 1;
==
Wednesday 12th April 2023
U21 Championship Trophy:
Moyne Villa v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Headford, 8:15pm ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:
West Utd v Galway Hibs , at Bohermore, 6:30pm ;
U18 Championship Boys:
Kinvara Utd v Renmore , at Kinvara, 6:30pm Round 3;
U18 Division 1 Boys:
Athenry B v West Coast Utd , at Athenry, 7:00pm Round 8;
Corrib Rangers v Salthill Devon B, at Westside, 7:00pm Round 8;
Colga B v East Galway Utd , at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm Round 8;
Craughwell United v Knocknacarra B, at Craughwell, 7:00pm Round 8;
GFA U17 Girls Premier:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Athenry , at Furbo, 6:30pm ;
U16 Boys Premier:
Moyne Villa v Mervue Utd , at Headford, 6:30pm ;
Athenry v Salthill Devon , at Athenry, 6:30pm Round 13;
Bearna Na Forbacha v Knocknacarra , at Furbo, 6:30pm Round 13;
U15 Division 1 and 2 Cup:
Ballinasloe Town v Athenry B, at Ballinasloe, 6:00pm Round 1;
GFA U15 Girls Premier:
Corrib Celtic v Athenry , at Annaghdown, 6:45pm Round 10;
U14 Division 2 Boys:
West Coast Utd v Ballinasloe Town B, at Claddaghduff, 7:00pm Round 10;
U13 Premier/Championship Cup:
Corofin Utd v Mervue Utd , at Corofin, 7:00pm 1st Round;
Galway Hibs v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Bohermore, 7:00pm 1st Round;
U13 Division 1 and 2 Cup:
Athenry B v Colemanstown Utd , at TBC, 7:00pm 1st Round;
Renmore v Kilshanvey Utd , at TBC, 7:00pm 1st Round;
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Knocknacarra B, at TBC, 7:00pm 1st Round;
Loughrea v West Coast Utd , at TBC, 7:00pm 1st Round;
St Bernards v Craughwell United , at TBC, 7:00pm 1st Round;
Knocknacarra C v MacDara , at TBC, 7:00pm 1st Round;
Cregmore/Claregalway B v Mervue Utd B, at TBC, 7:00pm 1st Round;
Salthill Devon B v TBD , at Drom, 7:00pm 1st Round;
U13 Boys Division 5:
Tuam Celtic C v Maree/Oranmore C, at Tuam, 7:00pm ;
St Bernards B v Athenry C, at Abbeyknockmoy, 7:00pm ;
Renmore B v Salthill Devon C, at Renmore, 7:00pm ;
Merlin Woods Sports Club B v Kiltullagh B, at Merlin Woods City Park, 7:00pm ;
GFA U12 Girls Championship:
Athenry v Corrib Celtic , at Athenry, 7:00pm Round 6;