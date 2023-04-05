SOCCER: Galway Junior League Fixtures (5th-12th April 2023)

Wednesday 05th April 2023

U21 Premier:

Knocknacarra v Athenry , at Cappagh Park, 8:30pm Round 6;

U18 Premier/Championship Cup:

Kinvara Utd v Knocknacarra , at Kinvara, 6:30pm ;

Maree/Oranmore v Colga , at Maree Astro, 8:30pm ;

U17 Boys Championship:

Moyne Villa v Galway Hibs , at Headford, 8:15pm ;

U16 Boys Premier:

Moyne Villa v Athenry , at Headford, 6:30pm Round 3;

U16 Division 1 and 2 Cup:

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Salthill Devon B, at Merlin Woods City Park, 6:30pm Quarter Final;

St Bernards v Kinvara Utd , at Abbeyknockmoy, 6:30pm Quarter Final;

U15 Premier/Championship Cup:

Salthill Devon v Colga , at Drom, 6:30pm ;

Mervue Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Mervue, 6:30pm ;

Tuam Celtic v Mervue Utd B, at Tuam, 6:30pm ;

U15 Division 1 and 2 Cup:

Galway Bohs v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Cregmore, 6:30pm Round 1;

U15 Division 3 and 4 Cup:

Oughterard B v Galway Bohs B, at New Village, 6:30pm Round 1;

U14 Division 3 and 4 Cup:

Corofin Utd B v Colga B, at Corofin, 6:30pm Round 1;

Corrib Celtic B v Ballinasloe Town C, at Annaghdown, 6:30pm Round 1;

Loughrea B v Athenry , at Loughrea, 6:30pm Round 1;

Corrib Rangers v East Galway Utd , at Westside, 6:30pm Round 1;

GFA U14 Girls Premier:

Maree/Oranmore v Corrib Celtic , at Oranmore, 6:30pm Round 4;

U13 Premier/Championship Cup:

Maree/Oranmore v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Oranmore, 7:00pm 1st Round;

U13 Boys Premier:

Colga v Salthill Devon , at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm Round 14;

U13 Division 1 and 2 Cup:

Ramblers v Gort Utd , at Leitrim, 7:00pm Preliminary Round;

U12 Boys Premier – Blue:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Mervue Utd , at Cregmore, 7:00pm Round 5;

Salthill Devon v Knocknacarra , at Drom, 7:00pm Round 10;

U12 Boys Div 2 – Maroon:

Colga v Kinvara Utd , at Clarinbridge, 6:30pm Round 9;

Renmore v Craughwell United , at Renmore, 6:30pm Round 14;

U12 GFA Girls Div 1/2 Cup:

Bearna Na Forbacha B v Colemanstown Utd , at Furbo, 6:45pm ;

Corofin Utd v Kinvara Utd , at Corofin, 6:45pm ;

Craughwell United v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Craughwell, 6:45pm ;

==

Thursday 06th April 2023

Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:

Colga v West Utd , at Clarinbridge, 6:30pm Round 4;

U17 Premier/Championship Cup:

Salthill Devon v Maree/Oranmore , at Drom Astro, 8:00pm ;

U17 Division 1 and 2 Cup:

MacDara v Kinvara Utd , at Carraroe Astro, 6:30pm ;

Cregmore/Claregalway v Maree/Oranmore B, at Cregmore, 6:30pm ;

GFA U17 Girls Premier:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Salthill Devon , at Furbo, 6:30pm ;

U16 Boys Premier:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Maree/Oranmore , at Oranmore, 6:30pm Note Venue;

U16 Division 1 and 2 Cup:

Loughrea v Galway Bohs , at Loughrea, 6:00pm Quarter Final;

GFA U16 Girls:

Moyne Villa v Corrib Celtic , at Headford, 8:00pm Round 4;

U15 GFA Girls Prem/Champ Cup:

Mervue Utd v St Bernards , at Mervue, 6:45pm Pitch Unplayable;

U14 Division 3 and 4 Cup:

Galway Bohs v MacDara B, at Shantalla, 6:30pm Round 1;

U14 Girls Connacht Cup :

Newtown FC v Knocknacarra , at Newtown FC, 6:30pm ;

U12 Boys Div 4 – Brown:

Moyne Villa Brown v Ballinasloe Town Brown, at Headford, 6:30pm Round 14;

Corofin Utd Brown v Galway Bohs , at Corofin, 7:00pm Round 14;

Athenry Brown v Knocknacarra Brown, at Athenry, 7:00pm Round 14;

East Galway Utd v Maree/Oranmore Brown, at Kiltormer, 7:00pm Round 14;

U12 Girls Connacht Cup:

Salthill Devon v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Drom, 6:30pm ;

==

Friday 07th April 2023

U21 Championship Shield:

Corrib Celtic v St Patricks , at Annaghdown, 6:30pm ;

Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:

Mervue Utd B v West Coast Utd , at Mervue, 6:30pm Round 17;

Tuam Celtic v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Tuam, 7:30pm Round 6;

Joe Ryan Cup:

Moyne Villa v Oughterard , at Headford, 8:00pm ;

Jack Lillis Cup:

Salthill Devon B v Kinvara Utd , at Drom, 8:00pm ;

Maree/Oranmore C v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Maree Astro, 8:15pm ;

U16 Boys Division 1:

Cregmore/Claregalway B v Corrib Celtic , at Annaghdown, 6:30pm ;

U12 GFA Girls Div 1/2 Cup:

Kiltullagh v Loughrea , at Kiltullagh, 7:00pm ;

GFA U12 Girls Division 3:

West Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at South Park, 7:00pm Round 5;

==

Saturday 08th April 2023

BU11 Boys Mars League:

Loughrea Loughrea Albion BU11 v Kiltullagh Kiltullagh Athletic BU11, at Loughrea, 10:30am ;

Corrib Celtic Corrib Celtic Rovers BU11 v Maree/Oranmore Maree/Oranmore City BU11, at Annaghdown, 10:30am ;

BU11 Boys Neptune League:

Bearna Na Forbacha Bearna Furbo Rangers BU11 v Ballinasloe Town Ballinsloe Albion BU11, at Furbo, 10:30am ;

Merlin Woods Sports Club Merlin Woods Celtic BU11 v East Galway Utd East Galway Celtic BU11, at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:30am ;

BU11 Boys Saturn League:

Galway Bohs Galway Bohemians Athletic BU11 v Craughwell United Craughwell Celtic BU11, at Millers Lane, 10:30am ;

Maree/Oranmore Maree/Oranmore Town BU11 v Moyne Villa Moyne Villa Rovers BU11, at Oranmore, 10:30am ;

U21 Championship Trophy:

Tuam Celtic v Craughwell United , at Tuam, 6:30pm ;

Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:

Maree/Oranmore v Salthill Devon , at Maree Astro, 2:00pm Round 17;

Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:

Colemanstown Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at Colemanstown, 2:00pm Round 6;

Dynamo Blues v Corrib Rangers , at Tuam, 2:00pm Round 17;

Jack Lillis Cup:

Moyne Villa B v Colga B, at Headford, 2:00pm ;

U19 GFA Girls Cup:

Athenry v Corrib Celtic , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 3:00pm ;

U17 GFA Girls Cup:

Knocknacarra v Salthill Devon , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 12:00pm ;

U15 Boys Premier:

Athenry v Salthill Devon , at Athenry, 12:30pm Round 12;

Knocknacarra v Corrib Celtic , at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm Round 12;

Mervue Utd v Moyne Villa , at Mervue, 12:30pm Round 12;

U15 Boys Championship:

Oughterard v Bearna Na Forbacha , at New Village, 12:30pm Round 12;

Loughrea v Tuam Celtic , at Loughrea, 12:30pm Round 12;

Maree/Oranmore v Knocknacarra B, at Oranmore, 12:30pm Round 12;

Colga v Mervue Utd B, at Clarinbridge, 12:30pm Round 12;

U15 Boys Division 1:

Merlin Woods Sports Club v St Bernards , at Merlin Woods City Park, 12:30pm Round 13;

Galway Bohs v Salthill Devon B, at Shantalla, 12:30pm Round 13;

Ballinasloe Town v Colemanstown Utd , at Ballinasloe, 2:30pm Round 13;

U15 Boys Division 2:

Moyne Villa B v MacDara , at Headford, 12:30pm Round 7;

Athenry B v East Galway Utd , at Athenry, 4:00pm Note Venue;

U15 Boys Division 3:

St Patricks v Kilshanvey Utd , at Caherlistrane, 12:30pm Round 14;

Corrib Celtic B v Maree/Oranmore B, at Annaghdown, 12:30pm Round 14;

U15 Boys Division 4:

Colemanstown Utd B v Knocknacarra C, at Colemanstown, 12:30pm Round 13;

Kinvara Utd B v Galway Bohs B, at Kinvara, 12:30pm Round 13;

Tuam Celtic B v Cregmore/Claregalway C, at Tuam, 12:30pm Round 13;

Salthill Devon C v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Drom, 12:30pm Round 13;

Connacht Shield U14 Boys:

Oughterard v Maree/Oranmore , at New Village, 3:00pm Q/F;

U13 Boys Premier:

Ballinasloe Town v Salthill Devon , at Ballinasloe, 10:30am Round 11;

Corofin Utd v Colga , at Corofin, 10:30am Round 11;

Mervue Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Mervue, 10:30am Round 11;

Knocknacarra v Tuam Celtic , at Cappagh Park, 10:30am Round 11;

U13 Boys Championship:

Oughterard v Galway Hibs , at New Village, 10:30am Round 14;

Kinvara Utd v Kiltullagh , at Kinvara, 10:30am Round 14;

Athenry v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Athenry, 10:30am Round 14;

U13 Boys Division 1:

St Bernards v Knocknacarra B, at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:30am Round 14;

Loughrea v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Loughrea, 10:30am Round 14;

Mervue Utd B v Colemanstown Utd , at Mervue, 10:30am Round 14;

U13 Boys Division 2:

Athenry B v Gort Utd , at Athenry, 10:30am Round 8;

Kilshanvey Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Kilconly, 10:30am ;

Salthill Devon B v Ramblers , at Drom, 12:30pm ;

U13 Boys Division 3:

Moyne Villa B v Colga B, at Headford, 10:30am Round 14;

Loughrea B v Corrib Rangers , at Loughrea, 10:30am Round 14;

Corrib Celtic v East Galway Utd , at Annaghdown, 10:30am Round 14;

Tuam Celtic B v Galway Bohs , at Tuam, 10:30am Round 14;

U13 Boys Division 4:

Ballinasloe Town B v Knocknacarra D, at Ballinasloe, 12:30pm Round 8;

Oughterard B v Kinvara Utd B, at Kinvara, 2:00pm Note Venue;

U13 Boys Division 5:

St Patricks v Tuam Celtic C, at Caherlistrane, 10:30am ;

Salthill Devon C v Merlin Woods Sports Club B, at Drom, 10:30am ;

Maree/Oranmore C v Renmore B, at Oranmore, 10:30am ;

St Bernards B v Kiltullagh B, at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:30am ;

Athenry C v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Athenry, 10:30am ;

Connacht Shield U12 Boys:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Boyle Celtic , at Cregmore, 2:00pm Q/F;

U12 Premier/Championship Cup:

Knocknacarra Green v Corofin Utd , at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm ;

U12 Boys Championship – Green:

Tuam Celtic v Moyne Villa , at Tuam, 9:30am ;

==

Sunday 09th April 2023

GU11 Girls Swan League:

Bearna Na Forbacha Athletic GU11 v East Galway Utd East Galway Athletic GU11, at Furbo, 10:30am ;

Loughrea Loughrea Albion GU11 v Kilshanvey Utd Kilshanvey Athletic GU11, at Loughrea, 10:30am ;

GU11 Girls Heron League:

Colemanstown Utd Colmanstown Rangers GU11 v Kinvara Utd Kinvara Town GU11, at Colemanstown, 10:30am ;

Salthill Devon Salthill Albion GU11 v Mervue Utd Mervue Rangers GU11, at Drom, 10:30am ;

GU11 Girls Eagle League:

Oughterard Oughterard Rangers GU11 v Colga Colga Athletic GU11, at New Village, 10:30am ;

Corrib Celtic Corrib Celtic Athletic GU11 v Cregmore/Claregalway Cregmore/Claregalway Town GU11, at Annaghdown, 10:30am ;

GU11 Girls Chaffinch League:

Renmore Renmore Athletic GU11 v Maree/Oranmore Maree/Oranmore Rangers GU11, at Renmore, 10:30am ;

Knocknacarra Knocknacarra Athletic GU11 v Bearna Na Forbacha Bearna Furbo Rangers GU11, at Cappagh Park, 10:30am ;

Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:

Corrib Celtic v Galway Hibs , at Annaghdown, 11:00am Round 18;

Western Hygiene Supplies Division 1 :

MacDara v Corofin Utd , at Carraroe Astro, 11:00am Round 5;

East Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Cregmore, 11:00am Note Venue;

Connacht Junior Cup:

Castlebar Celtic v University of Galway , at Castlebar Celtic, 2:00pm ;

Westport United B v Mervue Utd , at Westport United, 2:00pm ;

Cois Fharraige v Athenry , at Ros A Mhil, 2:00pm ;

Connacht Junior Shield:

Crossmolina v Athenry B, at TBC, 2:00pm ;

Knocknacarra v Maree/Oranmore B, at Cappagh Park, 2:30pm ;

Ladies Premier:

Corrib Celtic v Corrib Rangers , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm Round 3;

Dunmore Town v Colga , at Dunmore, 2:00pm Round 8;

Ladies Championship:

Dynamo Blues v Moyne Villa , at Tuam, 2:00pm Round 12;

U18 Premier Boys:

Maree/Oranmore v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Oranmore, 11:00am Round 3;

Knocknacarra v Mervue Utd , at Cappagh Park, 11:00am Round 13;

Colga v Tuam Celtic , at Clarinbridge, 2:45pm Round 13;

U18 Championship Boys:

Corrib Celtic v Renmore , at Annaghdown, 11:00am Round 13;

Athenry v Oughterard , at Athenry, 11:00am Round 13;

Kinvara Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Kinvara, 11:00am Round 13;

U17 Boys Premier :

Colemanstown Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Colemanstown, 11:00am Round 6;

Athenry v Knocknacarra , at Athenry, 11:00am Round 11;

U17 Boys Championship:

Corrib Celtic v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Annaghdown, 11:00am Round 3;

Kiltullagh v Moyne Villa , at Kiltullagh, 11:00am Round 8;

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Galway Hibs , at Merlin Woods City Park, 11:00am Round 8;

U17 Boys Division 1:

Knocknacarra B v MacDara , at Cappagh Park, 11:00am Round 5;

Kilshanvey Utd v St Bernards , at Kilconly, 11:00am Round 5;

Tuam Celtic B v Oughterard , at Tuam, 2:00pm ;

U17 Boys Division 2:

Kinvara Utd v Moyne Villa B, at Kinvara, 11:00am Round 2;

GFA U17 Girls Premier:

Athenry v Knocknacarra , at Athenry, 12:00pm ;

GFA U17 Girls Championship:

Colga v Oughterard , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm Round 6;

U16 Boys Division 2:

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Athenry B, at Merlin Woods City Park, 2:00pm Round 12;

U16 Division 3 Cup:

Knocknacarra C v East Galway Utd , at Cappagh Park, 11:00am Round 1;

GFA U15 Girls Premier:

Mervue Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Mervue, 12:00pm Round 10;

Knocknacarra v Corrib Celtic , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm Round 9;

GFA U15 Girls Championship:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Maree/Oranmore , at Cregmore, 12:00pm Round 8;

GFA U13 Girls Premier:

Knocknacarra v Maree/Oranmore , at Millers Lane, 10:00am Game Not Played;

Cregmore/Claregalway v Colga , at Cregmore, 10:00am Round 10;

GFA U13 Girls Championship:

Athenry v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Athenry, 11:00am Round 14;

Loughrea v Corrib Celtic , at Loughrea, 12:00pm Round 14;

East Galway Utd v Knocknacarra B, at Kiltormer, 1:00pm Round 14;

GFA U13 Girls Division 2:

Oughterard v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at New Village, 11:00am Round 14;

Moyne Villa B v St Bernards , at Headford, 11:00am Round 14;

Colga B v West Utd , at Clarinbridge, 11:00am Round 14;

U13 GFA Div 1/2 Cup Girls:

West Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at South Park, 10:00am Round 1;

Colemanstown Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Colemanstown, 10:00am Round 1;

U12 Premier/Championship Cup:

Salthill Devon v Loughrea , at Drom, 6:30pm ;

U12 Division 1 and 2 Cup:

Kiltullagh v Salthill Devon Yellow, at Kiltullagh, 6:30pm ;

Ballinasloe Town v Corrib Celtic , at Ballinasloe, 6:30pm ;

Galway Hibs Yellow v Craughwell United , at Bohermore, 6:30pm ;

U12 Division 3 and 4 Cup:

East Galway Utd v West Coast Utd , at Kiltormer, 11:00am ;

U12 Division 5 and 6 Cup:

Bearna Na Forbacha Red v Renmore Navy, at Furbo, 6:30pm ;

Kilshanvey Utd Red v Craughwell United Navy, at Kilconly, 6:30pm ;

Corrib Celtic Red v Knocknacarra Red, at Annaghdown, 6:30pm ;

Cregmore/Claregalway Red v Maree/Oranmore Purple, at Cregmore, 6:30pm ;

==

Monday 10th April 2023

U16 Premier/Championship Cup:

MacDara v Salthill Devon , at Carraroe Astro, 6:30pm ;

U13 Boys Championship:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Athenry , at Furbo, 7:00pm Round 8;

U13 Boys Division 4:

Ballinasloe Town B v Maree/Oranmore B, at TBC, 6:30pm Round 10;

==

Tuesday 11th April 2023

U21 Premier:

Athenry v Maree/Oranmore , at Maree Astro, 7:45pm Round 9;

U16 Division 1 and 2 Cup:

Corrib Celtic v Kiltullagh , at Annaghdown, 6:00pm Quarter Final;

GFA U16 Girls:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Kilshanvey Utd , at Furbo, 7:00pm Round 2;

Corrib Celtic v Athenry , at Annaghdown, 7:00pm Round 2;

Maree/Oranmore v Colga , at Oranmore, 7:00pm Round 9;

U15 Boys Premier:

Moyne Villa v Knocknacarra , at Headford, 7:00pm Round 11;

U15 Division 1 and 2 Cup:

St Bernards v MacDara , at Carraroe Astro, 7:30pm Note Venue;

U15 GFA Girls Prem/Champ Cup:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Kilshanvey Utd , at Furbo, 6:45pm ;

U14 Boys Premier:

Knocknacarra v Colga , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm Round 4;

Ballinasloe Town v Mervue Utd , at Ballinasloe, 7:00pm Round 4;

Salthill Devon v Athenry , at Drom, 7:00pm Round 4;

U13 Boys Premier:

Corofin Utd v Knocknacarra , at Corofin, 7:00pm Round 5;

Salthill Devon v Mervue Utd , at Drom, 7:00pm Round 10;

U12 Division 3 and 4 Cup:

Knocknacarra Brown v Athenry Brown, at Cappagh Astro, 6:30pm ;

Colga v Athenry Purple, at Clarinbridge, 6:30pm ;

Galway Bohs v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Shantalla, 6:30pm ;

Galway Hibs Purple v Ballinasloe Town Brown, at Bohermore, 6:30pm ;

U12 Boys Div 2 – Maroon:

Renmore v St Bernards , at Renmore, 7:00pm Round 4;

Kiltullagh v Kilshanvey Utd , at Kiltullagh, 7:00pm Round 4;

Kinvara Utd v Corrib Rangers , at Kinvara, 7:00pm Round 4;

U12 Boys Div 4 – Brown:

East Galway Utd v Athenry Brown, at Athenry, 7:00pm Note Venue;

GFA U12 Girls Division 1:

Moyne Villa v Colemanstown Utd , at Headford, 7:00pm Round 1;

==

Wednesday 12th April 2023

U21 Championship Trophy:

Moyne Villa v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Headford, 8:15pm ;

Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:

West Utd v Galway Hibs , at Bohermore, 6:30pm ;

U18 Championship Boys:

Kinvara Utd v Renmore , at Kinvara, 6:30pm Round 3;

U18 Division 1 Boys:

Athenry B v West Coast Utd , at Athenry, 7:00pm Round 8;

Corrib Rangers v Salthill Devon B, at Westside, 7:00pm Round 8;

Colga B v East Galway Utd , at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm Round 8;

Craughwell United v Knocknacarra B, at Craughwell, 7:00pm Round 8;

GFA U17 Girls Premier:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Athenry , at Furbo, 6:30pm ;

U16 Boys Premier:

Moyne Villa v Mervue Utd , at Headford, 6:30pm ;

Athenry v Salthill Devon , at Athenry, 6:30pm Round 13;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Knocknacarra , at Furbo, 6:30pm Round 13;

U15 Division 1 and 2 Cup:

Ballinasloe Town v Athenry B, at Ballinasloe, 6:00pm Round 1;

GFA U15 Girls Premier:

Corrib Celtic v Athenry , at Annaghdown, 6:45pm Round 10;

U14 Division 2 Boys:

West Coast Utd v Ballinasloe Town B, at Claddaghduff, 7:00pm Round 10;

U13 Premier/Championship Cup:

Corofin Utd v Mervue Utd , at Corofin, 7:00pm 1st Round;

Galway Hibs v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Bohermore, 7:00pm 1st Round;

U13 Division 1 and 2 Cup:

Athenry B v Colemanstown Utd , at TBC, 7:00pm 1st Round;

Renmore v Kilshanvey Utd , at TBC, 7:00pm 1st Round;

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Knocknacarra B, at TBC, 7:00pm 1st Round;

Loughrea v West Coast Utd , at TBC, 7:00pm 1st Round;

St Bernards v Craughwell United , at TBC, 7:00pm 1st Round;

Knocknacarra C v MacDara , at TBC, 7:00pm 1st Round;

Cregmore/Claregalway B v Mervue Utd B, at TBC, 7:00pm 1st Round;

Salthill Devon B v TBD , at Drom, 7:00pm 1st Round;

U13 Boys Division 5:

Tuam Celtic C v Maree/Oranmore C, at Tuam, 7:00pm ;

St Bernards B v Athenry C, at Abbeyknockmoy, 7:00pm ;

Renmore B v Salthill Devon C, at Renmore, 7:00pm ;

Merlin Woods Sports Club B v Kiltullagh B, at Merlin Woods City Park, 7:00pm ;

GFA U12 Girls Championship:

Athenry v Corrib Celtic , at Athenry, 7:00pm Round 6;