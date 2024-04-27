Galway Bay FM

27 April 2024

Galway Minor Hurlers beat Dublin – Commentary and Reaction

Galway Minor Hurlers beat Dublin – Commentary and Reaction

The Galway Hurlers overcame Dublin in a thrilling Leinster Minor Hurling Championship game played in Parnell Park on Saturday.

Galway’s win by 2-16 to 1-14 and Kilkenny’s loss to Wexford means it’s all to play for heading to next weekend.

Commentary from Niall Canavan and Gordon Duane.

Gordon Duane with the Full Time Report

Niall spoke to Galway Manager Kenneth Burke after the game.

Niall also spoke to Galway Captain Cathal Maloney

