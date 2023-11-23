Monivea/Abbey vs Castlerea St. Kevin’s (Connacht Intermediate Football Final Preview with Francis Roache)

Just six days since winning their respective semi-finals, Monivea/Abbey and Roscommon’s Castlerea St. Kevin’s face off this Saturday (25th November) in the Connacht intermediate football final.

A late Denis Farragher penalty save gave Monivea/Abbey a 1-8 to 0-10 victory over Kilmeena. While Adam McDermott netted twice in the early stages of Castlerea’s 2-6 to 0-9 win over Sligo’s Easkey.

The Galway champions are chasing a first-ever provincial final win.

Leading up to the game, Monivea/Abbey manager Francis Roache has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane.

Throw-in at Tuam Stadium on Saturday is 1.30pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.