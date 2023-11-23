Killian Brouder Latest to Sign for Galway United in 2024

Galway United have continued locking down players for their 2024 squad with the announcement that Killian Brouder is staying for a fifth season.

The 25-year-old centre back joins Brendan Clarke, Francely Lomboto and Conor O’Keeffe in inking new contracts this week.

Galway United are delighted to announce that Killian Brouder has re-signed for the senior men’s team ahead of the 2024 season.

Tá lúcháir ar Gaillimh Aontaithe a fhógairt go bhfuil Killian Brouder tar éis síniú arís d’fhoireann sinsireach na bhfear roimh an séasúr nua i 2024.

The 25-year-old centre-back has committed to The Tribesmen for 2024 and heads into his fifth season in Galway since signing for the club back in 2019.

The Limerick native made 39 appearances in all competitions last season for United, scoring five times and played in almost every game in that period for the club.

Brouder spent a number of years at Limerick FC before making the move up the M18 to Galway in the July 2019 window.

Killian Brouder has returned for 2024 and there will be plenty more announcements as we look to continue building our squad for next season.

