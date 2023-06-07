HURLING: Galway vs Kilkenny (Leinster Senior Final Preview with Henry Shefflin)

Croke Park will screen the Munster Senior Hurling Final LIVE this Sunday, before Galway take on Kilkenny in the Leinster decider.

The gates on Jones Road will be opened from 1.15pm to allow patrons watch the 1.45pm throw-in at the Gaelic Grounds. Galway and Kilkenny begin from 4pm.

Meanwhile, Iarnrod Eireann have added an extra service to Sunday’s match, with a train leaving Galway at 10.15am. Bookings can be made at irishrail.ie

Leading up to the Leinster senior final, Galway manager Henry Shefflin has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday is 4pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.