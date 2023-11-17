Galway Bay FM

17 November 2023

~2 minutes read

George McDonagh’s Greyhound Selections

Friday Selections (17th November 2023)

RACE 1 WELCOME TO GALWAY GREYHOUND STADIUM S8 350 19:50=TRAP 6 DIXIES MISSILE
RACE 2 THE BET WITH THE TOTE A6 525 20:05=TRAP 2 TOOLATE SHANNON
RACE 3 THE RCETS APP S8 350 20:20=TRAP 5 FORTUNE SEVEN
RACE 4 RACING AGAIN TOMORROW NIGHT A5 525 20:35=TRAP 2 TROMORA REX
RACE 5 STEPHEN MOLLOY MEMORIAL A2 525 SEMI-FINAL 20:50=TRAP 3 FORTUNE SYDNEY
RACE 6 STEPHEN MOLLOY MEMORIAL A2 525 SEMI-FINAL 21:05=TRAP 5 LILYS BEAUTY (NAP)
RACE 7 THE 2023 FONEZ GALWAY OAKS 525 SEMI-FINAL 21:20=TRAP 5 DROOPYS MANDOLIN
RACE 8 THE 2023 FONEZ GALWAY OAKS 525 SEMI-FINAL 21:35=TRAP 6 STONEPARK MOLLY
RACE 9 THE TALKING DOGS A5 525 21:50=TRAP 1 FIVE ALLEY PADDY
RACE 10 BOOK YOUR CHRISTMAS PARTY ONLINE NOW A3 525 22:05=TRAP 6 NICE MASTER
==
Saturday Selections (18th November 2023)
RACE 1 WELCOME TO GALWAY GREYHOUND STADIUM A8 525 19:50=TRAP 6 CROKERS BLEND
RACE 2 THE TRY A TRIO S7 350 20:05=TRAP 3 GRANGEVIEW NEWS
RACE 3 BOOK YOUR TRIALS ONLINE A4 525 20:20=TRAP 5 BRILLIANT NEWS
RACE 4 FONEZ GALWAY OAKS FINAL NEXT FRIDAY NIGHT S5 350 20:35=TRAP 3 CROKERS OWEN
RACE 5 THE PAUL MCKENNA MEMORIAL A5 525 ROUND 1 HEAT 1 20:50=TRAP 3 CLOONDARONE GIRL
RACE 6 THE PAUL MCKENNA MEMORIAL A5 525 ROUND 1 HEAT 2 21:05=TRAP 3 STRAWS GIFT (NAP)
RACE 7 THE PAUL MCKENNA MEMORIAL A5 525 ROUND 1 HEAT 3 21:20=TRAP 2 KILBALLYOWEN BOY
RACE 8 THE PAUL MCKENNA MEMORIAL A5 525 ROUND 1 HEAT 4 21:35=TRAP 3 ROSSACASTLEQUEEN
RACE 9 THE BARKING BUZZ APP A3 525 21:50=TRAP 5 BREAGHMORE PAUDY
RACE 10 THE LUCKY LAST A2 550 22:05=TRAP 2 BAYVIEW FRED

