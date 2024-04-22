Galway Bay FM

22 April 2024

~18 minutes read

Galway Junior Soccer Fixtures

Galway Junior Soccer Fixtures

Monday 22nd April 2024

GFA Mens Championship:
Tuam Celtic v Corofin Utd , at Tuam, 6:30pm Both request Monday 22/04;
GFA U17 Boys Championship Cup:
Corrib Celtic v St Bernards , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 7:30pm FINAL;
GFA Boys U17 Premier:
Knocknacarra v Mervue Utd , at Cappagh Park, 7:45pm Moved from 21/4 as agreed;
GFA Boys U17 Championship:
Knocknacarra B v Salthill Devon B, at Millers Lane, 6:45pm Moved from 21/4 as agreed;
GFA Boys U16 Div 1/2 Cup:
St Patricks v Kinvara Utd , at Headford Astro, 8:00pm Moved from 28/4 as agreed;
GFA Boys U16 Premier:
Salthill Devon v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Drom, 6:30pm Refixed as agreed;
GFA Girls U16 Premier:
Mervue Utd v Oughterard , at Mervue, 6:45pm Orange Weather Warning ;
GFA Boys U15 Division 2:
East Galway Utd v Craughwell United , at Kiltormer, 7:00pm Moved from 20/4 as agreed;
GFA Boys U14 Championship/Div 1 Cup:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Renmore , at Cregmore, 7:00pm Moved from 27/4 as agreed;
Colga v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm Moved from 27/4 as agreed;
GFA Boys U14 Premier:
Corofin Utd v Mervue Utd , at Corofin, 7:00pm Postponed due to clash with SFAI;
Connacht Cup U12 Boys:
Maree/Oranmore v Salthill Devon , at Maree Astro, 7:00pm Semi Final;
GFA Boys U12 Championship:
Corrib Celtic v Oughterard , at Corrandrum NS, 7:00pm Moved from 24/4 as agreed;
GFA Boys U12 Division 1:
Galway Bohs v Maree/Oranmore B, at Millers Lane, 7:00pm ;

==

Tuesday 23rd April 2024

GFA Boys U16 Championship Cup:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Athenry , at Furbo, 7:00pm SEMI FINAL;
GFA Boys U14 Premier:
Knocknacarra v Athenry , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm Knocknacarra request 2.30pm Saturday for home kick-off. 13/09;
GFA Girls U14 Premier:
Knocknacarra v Salthill Devon , at Cappagh Park, 6:30pm Moved from 31/3 as agreed;
GFA Girls U14 Championship:
Corrib Celtic v Kinvara Utd , at Annaghdown, 7:00pm Moved from 28/4 as agreed;
GFA Boys U13 Div 4/5/6 Cup:
Bearna Na Forbacha B v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at Furbo, 5:15pm 3rd Rd;
Craughwell United B v Merlin Woods Sports Club B, at Craughwell, 6:30pm RD2A as Craughwell left out of original draw;
GFA Boys U13 Division 3:
Knocknacarra C v East Galway Utd , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm ;
GFA Boys U13 Division 5:
Loughrea B v Maree/Oranmore , at Loughrea, 6:30pm Clash with GFA Cup);
Knocknacarra D v Craughwell United B, at Craughwell, 7:00pm Venue reversal as agreed 15/4;
GFA Boys U12 Championship:
Tuam Celtic v Corofin Utd , at Tuam, 7:00pm Corofin – Connacht 13/04 PJ;
GFA Boys U12 Division 1:
Galway Hibs v Knocknacarra B, at Bohermore, 7:00pm Pitch Closed 9/12/Venue Reversed;
Kinvara Utd v Renmore , at Kinvara, 7:00pm Moved from 4/4 as agreed;
GFA Girls U12 Premier:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Cregmore, 6:30pm Clash with CC (Barna) agreed new date ;
GFA Girls u12 Division 2:
West Utd v Renmore , at South Park, 7:00pm Refixed as agreed;

==

Wednesday 24th April 2024

GFA Mens Championship:
Moyne Villa v Maree/Oranmore B, at Oranmore, 7:00pm Cklash with C/S (Moyne Villa);
Michael Byrne Cup:
Renmore v Athenry , at Renmore, 6:45pm Orange Wind Warning 06/04;
Salthill Devon v Colga , at Drom Astro, 8:15pm Refixed as agreed (26/3);
GFA Mens U21 Premier:
Colga v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Clarinbridge, 8:00pm ;
GFA Mens U21 Championship:
Craughwell United v Salthill Devon , at Craughwell, 7:15pm ;
Oughterard v Corrib Celtic , at New Village, 8:00pm ;
GFA Girls U19 Premier:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Corrib Celtic , at Furbo, 6:45pm ;
GFA Mens U18 Premier :
Colemanstown Utd v Mervue Utd , at Colemanstown, 7:15pm Clash with youth interleague SF;
GFA Mens U18 Division 1:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Kiltullagh , at Cregmore, 6:30pm match reversed;
Tuam Celtic v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Tuam, 6:30pm Pitch Closed 03/03;
GFA Boys U16 Championship:
Colga v Oughterard , at Colga Astro, 8:15pm Moved from 16/4 as agreed;
U16 Girls Connacht Shield:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Ballyvarry B Bom , at Cregmore, 6:30pm Moved from 14/4 as agreed by clubs and CFA;
GFA Girls U16 Championship:
Knocknacarra v Colemanstown Utd , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm ;
GFA Boys U15 Premier:
Mervue Utd v Salthill Devon , at Mervue, 7:00pm Orange Wind warning 06/04;
Moyne Villa v Kinvara Utd , at Headford, 8:00pm Clash with league game 16/4 (Moyne Villa);
GFA Boys U15 Division 1:
East Galway Utd v St Bernards , at Abbeyknockmoy, 7:00pm Pitch Unplayable ;
GFA Boys U14 Championship:
Craughwell United v Loughrea , at Craughwell, 7:00pm Moved from 23/4 as agreed;
GFA Boys U14 Division 2:
Galway Bohs v MacDara , at Millers Lane, 7:00pm Postponed due to ext cup clash;
GFA Boys U14 Division 3:
Maree/Oranmore B v Tuam Celtic B, at Maree Astro, 7:30pm Moved from 10-/4 as agreed;
GFA Boys U14 Division 4:
St Bernards B v Corrib Celtic , at Annaghdown, 7:00pm Moved from 23/4 as agreed;
Oughterard B v Colga B, at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm Moved from 27/4 as agreed;
GFA Boys U13 Division 3:
Corofin Utd B v Moyne Villa B, at Headford, 6:30pm Venue reversed – Pitch Unplayable 10/02;
GFA Boys U13 Division 4:
Galway Hibs v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Bohermore, 7:00pm Postponed due to bereavment (Hibs);
GFA Girls U13 Championship:
Athenry v Knocknacarra B, at Athenry, 8:00pm Moved from 5/5 as agreed;
GFA Boys U12 Premier:
Loughrea v Ballinasloe Town , at Loughrea, 7:00pm Moved from 1/5 as agreed;
GFA Girls u12 Division 2:
Kinvara Utd v Corrib Rangers , at Westside, 7:00pm frozen pitch;

==

Thursday 25th April 2024

GFA Mens Division 1:
Cregmore/Claregalway v St Patricks , at Cregmore, 6:45pm Venue reversed, pitch unplayable 16/03;
GFA Mens Reserve:
Renmore v Dynamo Blues , at Renmore, 7:00pm ;
Joe Ryan Cup:
Mervue Utd B v University of Galway , at Mervue, 6:45pm ;
GFA Ladies Championship Cup:
Dunmore Town v Colga , at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm Not Played;
GFA Mens U18 Premier :
Maree/Oranmore v Salthill Devon , at Maree Astro, 8:15pm Moved from 5/5 as agreed;
GFA Mens U18 Championship:
Corrib Celtic v St Bernards , at Abbeyknockmoy, 6:30pm Match postponed due to pitch unplayable;
GFA Boys U17 Premier:
Knocknacarra v Colemanstown Utd , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm ;
GFA Boys U17 Division 1:
Renmore v Gort Utd , at Maree Astro, 7:00pm Postponed pitch unplayable Venue reversed for refix;
GFA Boys U16 Premier:
Knocknacarra v Corrib Celtic , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm Moved to 10am as Knocknacarra request this home kick-off time. 1;
Salthill Devon v Maree/Oranmore , at Drom, 7:00pm Not Played;
Moyne Villa v Mervue Utd , at Headford, 8:00pm Moyne Villa request 7.30pm Saturday for home kickoff time. 10/09;
GFA Boys U16 Championship:
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Athenry , at Merlin Woods City Park, 6:30pm Postponed due to Interleague clash;
Galway Bohs v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Millers Lane, 6:30pm Blanket call off ;
U16 Girls GFA Premier Cup:
Athenry v Maree/Oranmore , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 7:30pm ;
GFA Girls U16 Championship:
Loughrea v Colga , at Loughrea, 7:00pm Clash with CS (Loughrea);
GFA Boys U15 Division 1:
West Coast Utd v Oughterard , at Letterfrack, 7:00pm Postponed due to no Ref available;
Corrib Celtic v Loughrea , at Annaghdown, 7:00pm ;
GFA Girls U14 Division 1:
St Bernards v Colemanstown Utd , at Colemanstown, 7:00pm Moved from 28/4 as agreed with venue change;
Kilshanvey Utd v West Coast Utd , at Kilconly, 7:30pm Moved from 28/4 as agreed;
GFA Boys U13 Div 4/5/6 Cup:
Cregmore/Claregalway C v Athenry D, at Cregmore, 6:30pm RD 3 ;
GFA Boys U13 Premier:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Tuam Celtic , at Cregmore, 7:00pm Clash with GFA Cup;
Maree/Oranmore v Mervue Utd , at Oranmore, 7:00pm Clash with GFA Cup;
GFA Boys U13 Championship:
Craughwell United v Corrib Celtic , at Annaghdown, 6:30pm Pitch Unplayable ;
Ballinasloe Town v Corofin Utd , at Corofin, 6:30pm Pitch Unplayable 12/03, Venue reversed;
GFA Boys U13 Division 1:
Galway Hibs v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Bohermore, 7:00pm Clashing with Cregmore league game 20/4;
GFA Boys U13 Division 4:
Corrib Rangers v Corrib Celtic B, at Laurel Park, 7:00pm Clash with GFA Cup (Corrib Rangers);
GFA Boys U12 Division 2:
Salthill Devon B v Colemanstown Utd , at Drom, 7:00pm ;
GFA Girls U12 Premier:
Renmore v Maree/Oranmore , at Oranmore, 7:00pm Moved from 26/5 as agreed;
Knocknacarra v Athenry , at Cappagh Park, 7:15pm Both agreed to change;

==

Friday 26th April 2024

Ladies Championship Playoff:
Colga v Mervue Utd , at TBC, 7:00pm ;
Moyne Villa v Maree/Oranmore , at Headford, 7:30pm ;
GFA Boys U17 Premier:
Mervue Utd v Colga , at Mervue, 7:00pm ;
GFA Girls U14 Division 2 Repaired:
Corrib Rangers v Renmore , at Westside, 7:00pm Moved from 3/5 as agreed;
U12 Boys Div4/5/6 Cup:
Kiltullagh B v Craughwell United , at Kiltullagh, 6:30pm Moved from 27/4 as agreed;
GFA Boys U12 Premier:
Knocknacarra v Mervue Utd , at Millers Lane, 6:30pm Moved from 1/5 as agreed ;

==

Saturday 27th April 2024

GFA Mens Premier:
Colemanstown Utd v Loughrea , at Loughrea, 2:00pm Refixed by GFA to weekend fixture;
Mervue Utd v Renmore , at Renmore, 2:00pm Venue reversed following reversed fixture 6/10/23, Mervue Connac;
Maree/Oranmore v Galway Hibs , at Maree Astro, 2:00pm ;
GFA Mens Division 1:
Oughterard v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at New Village, 2:00pm Oughterard – Connacht 25/02;
GFA Mens Division 2:
Corofin B v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Corofin, 2:00pm Furbo Unplayable 13/04. Back to Corofin;
Joe Ryan Cup:
West Utd v Galway Bohs , at South Park, 2:00pm ;
GFA Boys U17 Div 1/2 Cup:
Ballinasloe Town v Maree/Oranmore B, at Ballinasloe, 5:00pm Semi Final;
GFA Boys U17 Championship:
Tuam Celtic v Knocknacarra B, at Tuam, 4:00pm Refixed as agreed;
SFAI Interleague U15 Boys :
Dundalk v Galway League , at Dundalk, 2:00pm ;
GFA Boys U14 Premier Cup:
Athenry v Tuam Celtic , at Athenry, 12:00pm ;
Salthill Devon v Ballinasloe Town , at Drom, 12:00pm ;
Corofin Utd v Moyne Villa , at Corofin, 12:00pm ;
Knocknacarra v Mervue Utd , at Cappagh Park, 2:30pm ;
GFA Boys U14 Championship/Div 1 Cup:
Loughrea v Mervue Utd B, at Loughrea, 12:00pm ;
East Galway Utd v Kiltullagh , at Kiltormer, 12:00pm ;
Oughterard v St Bernards , at New Village, 12:00pm ;
Bearna Na Forbacha v West Coast Utd , at Furbo, 12:30pm ;
Maree/Oranmore B v Kinvara Utd , at Oranmore, 2:30pm Moved from 12pm as agreed;
Knocknacarra B v Craughwell United , at Cappagh Park, 4:00pm ;
GFA Boys U14 Div 2/3 Cup:
Tuam Celtic B v Salthill Devon B, at Tuam, 12:00pm ;
Athenry B v Corrib Rangers , at Athenry, 12:00pm ;
Cregmore/Claregalway B v Gort Utd , at Cregmore, 12:00pm ;
MacDara v Loughrea B, at Carraroe Astro, 12:00pm ;
Moyne Villa B v Kinvara Utd B, at Headford, 12:00pm ;
GFA Boys U14 Div 4/5 Cup:
Ballinasloe Town B v Tuam Celtic C, at Ballinasloe, 12:00pm ;
Colga B v Galway Hibs , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm ;
GFA Boys U14 Premier:
Mervue Utd v Corofin Utd , at Mervue, 11:30am ;
Tuam Celtic v Salthill Devon , at Tuam, 12:00pm Moved from 9/4 as agreed;
Ballinasloe Town v Moyne Villa , at Ballinasloe, 1:00pm ;
Athenry v Knocknacarra , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;
GFA Boys U14 Championship:
Colga v Oughterard , at Clarinbridge, 11:30am Clash with U14 C/S: 7/1/24;
GFA Boys U14 Division 1:
West Coast Utd v Mervue Utd B, at Letterfrack, 12:30pm Clash with SFAI;
Knocknacarra B v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm ;
GFA Boys U14 Division 2:
Gort Utd v Kilshanvey Utd , at Maree Astro, 10:00am Game moved from 02/09 by GFA. Provisionally set for midterm. 14/;
Corrib Rangers v Galway Bohs , at Millers Lane, 11:30am City pitches closed;
GFA Boys U14 Division 3:
Loughrea B v Maree/Oranmore B, at Loughrea, 11:30am Clash with ext comp;
GFA Boys U14 Division 4:
Corrib Celtic v St Bernards B, at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:30am Pitch unplayable venue reversal;
Bearna Na Forbacha B v Craughwell United B, at Craughwell, 2:00pm Pitch Unplayable;
GFA Boys U14 Division 5:
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Galway Hibs , at Merlin Woods, 10:30am Pitch Closed 16/03 – Venue reversed ;
Renmore v Maree/Oranmore C, at Renmore, 1:00pm Moved from 11:30 ko as agreed;
SFAI Interleague U13 Boys :
Midlands League 1 v Galway League 1, at TBC, 2:00pm ;
SFAI Interleague U12 Boys :
Cork Ath v Galway League 2, at Carragiline FC, 2:00pm Ballea Park Astro;
U12 Boys GFA Premier Cup:
Athenry v Maree/Oranmore , at Athenry, 10:30am ;
U12 Boys Div2/3 Cup:
Corrib Celtic B v Craughwell United , at Annaghdown, 10:00am ;
West Coast Utd v Colga B, at Letterfrack, 12:00pm ;
Knocknacarra v MacDara , at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm ;
U12 Boys Div4/5/6 Cup:
Corrib Rangers v Ballinasloe Town C, at Westside, 10:00am ;
Salthill Devon v Kinvara Utd , at TBC, 10:00am ;
Athenry C v Corofin Utd B, at TBC, 10:00am ;
West Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at TBC, 10:00am ;
East Galway Utd v St Bernards , at TBC, 10:00am ;
Knocknacarra v Corofin Utd C, at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm ;
GFA Boys U12 Premier:
Ballinasloe Town v Salthill Devon , at Ballinasloe, 12:00pm Ballinasloe request 11.30am for home kick-off. 13/09;
GFA Boys U12 Championship:
Corofin Utd v Oughterard , at Corofin, 10:00am Corofin Connacht;
St Bernards v Moyne Villa , at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:00am ;
Bearna Na Forbacha v Corrib Celtic , at Furbo, 2:00pm ;
GFA Boys U12 Division 1:
Galway Hibs v Athenry B, at Bohermore, 10:00am ;
Renmore v Galway Bohs , at Renmore, 10:00am ;
GFA Boys U12 Division 2:
Cregmore/Claregalway B v Craughwell United , at Cregmore, 11:30am ;
Bearna Na Forbacha v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Furbo, 12:30pm ;
GFA Boys U12 Division 3:
West Coast Utd v Colga B, at Claddaghduff, 12:00pm Postponed due to bereavement 30/03;
GFA Boys U12 Division 4:
Corofin Utd B v Ballinasloe Town C, at Corofin, 10:00am Clash with GFA Cup;
Tuam Celtic v Corrib Rangers , at Westside, 10:00am Pitches unplayable venue reversed for refix;
Merlin Woods Sports Club v East Galway Utd , at Kiltormer, 10:00am Pitch Closed 02/03;
GFA Boys U12 Division 5:
St Bernards v Salthill Devon , at Drom, 10:00am UNPLAYABLE PITCH 16/3;
West Utd v Kinvara Utd , at Kinvara, 11:00am City pitches closed;
Cregmore/Claregalway B v Oughterard , at New Village, 11:30am Cregmore/Claregalway request 11.30am for home kick-off. 13/09;
GFA Boys U12 Division 6:
Loughrea v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at Loughrea, 5:00pm Moved from 5/5 as agreed;

==

Sunday 28th April 2024

GFA Mens Championship:
Dynamo Blues v Mervue Utd B, at Mervue, 11:00am Venue reversed;
Corrib Celtic v Corofin Utd , at Annaghdown, 11:00am ;
Tuam Celtic v Maree/Oranmore B, at Tuam, 11:00am ;
GFA Mens Division 1:
Cois Fharraige v St Patricks , at Carraroe Astro, 2:00pm GFA pulled game due to travelling distance for midweek;
GFA Mens Reserve:
East Galway Utd v Corrib Rangers , at Kiltormer, 3:00pm ;
Dynamo Blues v West Utd , at South Park, 3:00pm Pitch unplayable 7/4 Venue reversed;
FAI Women’s Amateur Cup:
Knocknacarra v Mervue Utd , at Cappagh Park, 3:00pm ;
Ladies Div 1 Playoff:
Kiltullagh v Dunmore Town , at Kiltullagh, 2:00pm ;
Loughrea Rams v Oughterard , at Loughrea, 2:00pm ;
FAI U19 Womens interleague Cup:
Limerick League v Galway League , at Jackman Park, 2:00pm ;
GFA Girls U19 Premier:
Oughterard v Corrib Celtic , at New Village, 12:00pm Clash with Women;
Colga v Colemanstown Utd , at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm ;
GFA Boys U18 Championship Cup:
St Bernards v Knocknacarra B, at TBC, 2:00pm SEMI FINAL;
Corofin Utd v Corrib Celtic , at Corofin, 2:00pm SEMI FINAL;
GFA Mens U18 Premier :
Mervue Utd v Knocknacarra , at Mervue, 2:00pm clash with CC (Knocknacarra);
Maree/Oranmore v Colemanstown Utd , at Oranmore, 2:00pm clash with FAI;
Athenry v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;
GFA Mens U18 Championship:
Corofin Utd v Moyne Villa , at Corofin, 2:00pm Orange Weather Warning ;
Knocknacarra B v Corrib Celtic , at Millers Lane, 2:00pm Orange Weather Warning ;
GFA Mens U18 Division 1:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Tuam Celtic , at Cregmore, 2:00pm Clash with GFA Cup;
Kiltullagh v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Kiltullagh, 2:00pm Pitch unplayablevenue reversal (17/3);
GFA Boys U17 Division 1:
Bearna Na Forbacha v East Galway Utd , at Furbo, 2:00pm East Galway GFA Cup;
Cregmore/Claregalway v Kinvara Utd , at Cregmore, 2:00pm ;
Renmore v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Renmore, 2:00pm ;
GFA Boys U16 Div 1/2 Cup:
Salthill Devon B v East Galway Utd , at Drom, 2:00pm ;
GFA Boys U16 Premier:
Knocknacarra v Salthill Devon , at Cappagh Park, 10:00am Clash with SFAI 26/11;
Mervue Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Mervue, 11:00am Postponed due to clash with SFAI;
GFA Boys U16 Championship:
Athenry v Oughterard , at Athenry Astro, 11:00am Moved from 28/4 as agreed;
Bearna Na Forbacha v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Furbo, 2:00pm Moved from 31/3 as agreed;
GFA Boys U16 Division 1:
East Galway Utd v Colemanstown Utd , at Kiltormer, 11:00am ;
St Patricks v Oughterard B, at New Village, 4:00pm ;
GFA Boys U16 Division 2:
Renmore v Kilshanvey Utd , at Kilconly, 11:00am Both – GFA Cup;
Knocknacarra C v Athenry B, at Athenry, 11:00am Athenry – GFA Cup;
GFA Girls U16 Premier:
Athenry v Mervue Utd , at Athenry, 12:00pm ;
Oughterard v St Bernards , at New Village, 12:00pm ;
GFA Girls U16 Championship:
Kilshanvey Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Kilconly, 12:00pm ;
Bearna Na Forbacha v Colga , at Furbo, 12:00pm ;
Colemanstown Utd v Knocknacarra , at Colemanstown, 12:00pm ;
GFA Girls U15 Premier:
Mervue Utd v Athenry , at Mervue, 12:00pm ;
GFA Boys U14 Div 2/3 Cup:
Maree/Oranmore B v Knocknacarra C, at Oranmore, 11:00am Moved from27/4 as agreed;
U14 Girls GFA Div1/2 Cup:
Colemanstown Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at TBC, <> ;
Kilshanvey Utd v St Bernards , at TBC, <> ;
U13 Girls GFA Premier Cup:
Salthill Devon v Knocknacarra , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 3:00pm ;
SFAI Interleague U12 Boys :
Galway League 1 v TBC , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 12:00pm ;
U12 Boys Div2/3 Cup:
Moyne Villa v Colemanstown Utd , at Headford, 4:00pm Moved from 27/4 as agreed;
U12 Girls GFA Champ/Div1 Cup:
Colemanstown Utd v Corrib Celtic , at TBC, <> ;
Moyne Villa v Kilshanvey Utd , at TBC, <> ;
U12 Girls GFA Div2/3 Cup:
Kiltullagh v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Kiltullagh, 10:00am SEMI FINAL;
West Coast Utd v Athenry B, at Letterfrack, 3:00pm Moved from 12pm as agreed;
GFA Girls U12 Premier:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Renmore , at Furbo, 10:00am ;
GFA Girls U12 Championship:
Colemanstown Utd v Salthill Devon , at Colemanstown, 10:00am Both – Connacht;
GFA Girls u12 Division 2:
Renmore v Craughwell United , at Renmore, 10:00am ;
Colemanstown Utd B v West Utd , at Colemanstown, 10:00am Not Played;
GFA Girls u12 Division 3:
Salthill Devon C v Moyne Villa B, at Drom, 10:00am Blanket call off ;
Cregmore/Claregalway B v Kiltullagh , at Cregmore, 10:00am Blanket call off ;
Corrib Celtic B v Athenry B, at Annaghdown, 10:00am Moved from 14/4/as agreed;

==

Monday 29th April 2024

GFA Boys U17 Championship:
St Bernards v Corrib Celtic , at Annaghdown, 6:30pm Venue Reversed – Pitch Unplayable 11/04;
GFA Boys U15 Championship:
Corofin Utd v Tuam Celtic , at Corofin, 7:00pm Moved from 23/4 as agreed;
GFA Boys U14 Div 2/3 Cup:
East Galway Utd B v Galway Bohs , at Kiltormer, 7:30pm Moved from 27/4 as agreed;
GFA Boys U14 Premier:
Ballinasloe Town v Mervue Utd , at Ballinasloe, 7:00pm Moved from 3/2 due to SFAI Clash as agreed;
GFA Boys U13 Division 4:
Kinvara Utd B v Galway Hibs , at Kinvara, 7:00pm GFA Cup Clash – 24/02;

==

Tuesday 30th April 2024

GFA Mens U18 Premier :
Salthill Devon v Colga , at Drom, 8:15pm clash with FAI;
GFA Boys U16 Premier:
Maree/Oranmore v Corrib Celtic , at Maree Astro, 7:00pm Moved from 28/4 as agreed;
GFA Boys U16 Championship:
Ballinasloe Town v Colga , at Ballinasloe, 7:15pm Ballinasloe request 11am Sunday for home kick-off. 13/09;
U15 Girls GFA Champ/Div1 Cup:
Corrib Celtic v Kilshanvey Utd , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 7:30pm ;
GFA Boys U13 Premier:
Knocknacarra v Salthill Devon , at Millers Lane, 6:30pm Moved from 24/4 as agreed;
GFA Boys U13 Championship:
Corrib Celtic v Oughterard , at Annaghdown, 7:00pm ;
Corofin Utd v Knocknacarra B, at Corofin, 7:00pm ;
GFA Boys U13 Division 4:
Bearna Na Forbacha B v Corrib Rangers , at Furbo, 7:00pm Moved to Barna requested ko time (4/9);
GFA Boys U12 Premier:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Ballinasloe Town , at Ballinasloe, 7:00pm Moved from 1/5 as agreed;
GFA Boys U12 Championship:
St Bernards v Oughterard , at Abbeyknockmoy, 7:00pm ;
GFA Boys U12 Division 4:
Corofin Utd B v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Merlin Woods City Park, 6:30pm Venue reversed – Corofin Unplayable 10/04;
GFA Boys U12 Division 6:
Craughwell United v Moyne Villa , at Craughwell, 7:00pm Moved from 14/5 as agreed;

==

Wednesday 01st May 2024

GFA Mens Premier:
Renmore v Loughrea , at Renmore, 6:45pm ;
Maree/Oranmore v Salthill Devon , at Maree Astro, 8:00pm Connacht Cup SF Clash 14/4;
GFA Mens Championship:
Corrib Celtic v West Utd , at Annaghdown, 7:00pm Reset by GFA as agreed;
Dynamo Blues v Maree/Oranmore B, at Tuam, 7:00pm Clash with C/S (Dynamo Blues);
Joe Ryan Cup:
Maree/Oranmore B v Moyne Villa , at Oranmore, 6:45pm Clash with C/S;
Corofin Utd v Cois Fharraige , at Corofin, 6:45pm Moved from 26/4 as within 48hrs of league game;
GFA Mens U21 Premier:
Mervue Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Oranmore, 8:00pm Postponed due to unplayable pitch (22/11);
GFA Mens U21 Championship:
Corrib Celtic v Salthill Devon , at Annaghdown, 8:00pm No astro available;
GFA Girls U19 Premier:
Colga v Corrib Celtic , at Clarinbridge, 6:45pm Moved KO as agreed;
Craughwell United v Oughterard , at Craughwell, 7:00pm Blanket Call Off;
Bearna Na Forbacha v Salthill Devon , at Furbo, 7:00pm Moved from 17/3 as agreed;
GFA Mens U18 Championship:
St Bernards v Moyne Villa , at Abbeyknockmoy, 6:30pm U18 CH CUP;
GFA Mens U18 Division 1:
Kiltullagh v Oughterard , at Kiltullagh, 7:00pm Venue reversed – New Village Unplayable 14/04;
Tuam Celtic v MacDara , at Carraroe Astro, 7:30pm clash with league game 7/1;
GFA Boys U16 Championship:
Galway Bohs v Athenry , at Athenry Astro, 7:00pm Refixed as agreed;
U16 Girls Connacht Cup:
Knocknacarra v Mervue Utd , at Cappagh Park, 8:15pm S/F;
GFA Girls U16 Premier:
Oughterard v Mervue Utd , at New Village, 6:45pm Clash with CC (Mervue);
GFA Boys U15 Division 3:
Corofin Utd B v Knocknacarra B, at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm Pitch unplayable 23/3;
GFA Boys U14 Premier:
Corofin Utd v Salthill Devon , at Corofin, 7:00pm Corofin Connacht;
GFA Boys U14 Championship:
Loughrea v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Loughrea, 7:00pm Moved as agreed due to GFA cup clash 27/4;
Maree/Oranmore v Kinvara Utd , at Maree Astro, 7:30pm Moved from 23/4 as agreed;
GFA Boys U14 Division 1:
Renmore v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Renmore, 6:30pm Moved from 27/4 as agreed;
GFA Boys U14 Division 2:
Corrib Rangers v Kilshanvey Utd , at Kilconly, 7:00pm Moved from 11/5 as agreed;
GFA Girls u13 Premier:
Knocknacarra v Salthill Devon , at Cappagh Park, 6:30pm Moved from 2/4 as agreed;
GFA Boys U12 Championship:
Corrib Celtic v Corofin Utd , at Corrandrum NS, 7:00pm Both – GFA Cup;

