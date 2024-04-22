Galway Junior Soccer Fixtures

Monday 22nd April 2024

GFA Mens Championship:

Tuam Celtic v Corofin Utd , at Tuam, 6:30pm Both request Monday 22/04;

GFA U17 Boys Championship Cup:

Corrib Celtic v St Bernards , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 7:30pm FINAL;

GFA Boys U17 Premier:

Knocknacarra v Mervue Utd , at Cappagh Park, 7:45pm Moved from 21/4 as agreed;

GFA Boys U17 Championship:

Knocknacarra B v Salthill Devon B, at Millers Lane, 6:45pm Moved from 21/4 as agreed;

GFA Boys U16 Div 1/2 Cup:

St Patricks v Kinvara Utd , at Headford Astro, 8:00pm Moved from 28/4 as agreed;

GFA Boys U16 Premier:

Salthill Devon v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Drom, 6:30pm Refixed as agreed;

GFA Girls U16 Premier:

Mervue Utd v Oughterard , at Mervue, 6:45pm Orange Weather Warning ;

GFA Boys U15 Division 2:

East Galway Utd v Craughwell United , at Kiltormer, 7:00pm Moved from 20/4 as agreed;

GFA Boys U14 Championship/Div 1 Cup:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Renmore , at Cregmore, 7:00pm Moved from 27/4 as agreed;

Colga v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm Moved from 27/4 as agreed;

GFA Boys U14 Premier:

Corofin Utd v Mervue Utd , at Corofin, 7:00pm Postponed due to clash with SFAI;

Connacht Cup U12 Boys:

Maree/Oranmore v Salthill Devon , at Maree Astro, 7:00pm Semi Final;

GFA Boys U12 Championship:

Corrib Celtic v Oughterard , at Corrandrum NS, 7:00pm Moved from 24/4 as agreed;

GFA Boys U12 Division 1:

Galway Bohs v Maree/Oranmore B, at Millers Lane, 7:00pm ;

==

Tuesday 23rd April 2024

GFA Boys U16 Championship Cup:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Athenry , at Furbo, 7:00pm SEMI FINAL;

GFA Boys U14 Premier:

Knocknacarra v Athenry , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm Knocknacarra request 2.30pm Saturday for home kick-off. 13/09;

GFA Girls U14 Premier:

Knocknacarra v Salthill Devon , at Cappagh Park, 6:30pm Moved from 31/3 as agreed;

GFA Girls U14 Championship:

Corrib Celtic v Kinvara Utd , at Annaghdown, 7:00pm Moved from 28/4 as agreed;

GFA Boys U13 Div 4/5/6 Cup:

Bearna Na Forbacha B v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at Furbo, 5:15pm 3rd Rd;

Craughwell United B v Merlin Woods Sports Club B, at Craughwell, 6:30pm RD2A as Craughwell left out of original draw;

GFA Boys U13 Division 3:

Knocknacarra C v East Galway Utd , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm ;

GFA Boys U13 Division 5:

Loughrea B v Maree/Oranmore , at Loughrea, 6:30pm Clash with GFA Cup);

Knocknacarra D v Craughwell United B, at Craughwell, 7:00pm Venue reversal as agreed 15/4;

GFA Boys U12 Championship:

Tuam Celtic v Corofin Utd , at Tuam, 7:00pm Corofin – Connacht 13/04 PJ;

GFA Boys U12 Division 1:

Galway Hibs v Knocknacarra B, at Bohermore, 7:00pm Pitch Closed 9/12/Venue Reversed;

Kinvara Utd v Renmore , at Kinvara, 7:00pm Moved from 4/4 as agreed;

GFA Girls U12 Premier:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Cregmore, 6:30pm Clash with CC (Barna) agreed new date ;

GFA Girls u12 Division 2:

West Utd v Renmore , at South Park, 7:00pm Refixed as agreed;

==

Wednesday 24th April 2024

GFA Mens Championship:

Moyne Villa v Maree/Oranmore B, at Oranmore, 7:00pm Cklash with C/S (Moyne Villa);

Michael Byrne Cup:

Renmore v Athenry , at Renmore, 6:45pm Orange Wind Warning 06/04;

Salthill Devon v Colga , at Drom Astro, 8:15pm Refixed as agreed (26/3);

GFA Mens U21 Premier:

Colga v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Clarinbridge, 8:00pm ;

GFA Mens U21 Championship:

Craughwell United v Salthill Devon , at Craughwell, 7:15pm ;

Oughterard v Corrib Celtic , at New Village, 8:00pm ;

GFA Girls U19 Premier:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Corrib Celtic , at Furbo, 6:45pm ;

GFA Mens U18 Premier :

Colemanstown Utd v Mervue Utd , at Colemanstown, 7:15pm Clash with youth interleague SF;

GFA Mens U18 Division 1:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Kiltullagh , at Cregmore, 6:30pm match reversed;

Tuam Celtic v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Tuam, 6:30pm Pitch Closed 03/03;

GFA Boys U16 Championship:

Colga v Oughterard , at Colga Astro, 8:15pm Moved from 16/4 as agreed;

U16 Girls Connacht Shield:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Ballyvarry B Bom , at Cregmore, 6:30pm Moved from 14/4 as agreed by clubs and CFA;

GFA Girls U16 Championship:

Knocknacarra v Colemanstown Utd , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm ;

GFA Boys U15 Premier:

Mervue Utd v Salthill Devon , at Mervue, 7:00pm Orange Wind warning 06/04;

Moyne Villa v Kinvara Utd , at Headford, 8:00pm Clash with league game 16/4 (Moyne Villa);

GFA Boys U15 Division 1:

East Galway Utd v St Bernards , at Abbeyknockmoy, 7:00pm Pitch Unplayable ;

GFA Boys U14 Championship:

Craughwell United v Loughrea , at Craughwell, 7:00pm Moved from 23/4 as agreed;

GFA Boys U14 Division 2:

Galway Bohs v MacDara , at Millers Lane, 7:00pm Postponed due to ext cup clash;

GFA Boys U14 Division 3:

Maree/Oranmore B v Tuam Celtic B, at Maree Astro, 7:30pm Moved from 10-/4 as agreed;

GFA Boys U14 Division 4:

St Bernards B v Corrib Celtic , at Annaghdown, 7:00pm Moved from 23/4 as agreed;

Oughterard B v Colga B, at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm Moved from 27/4 as agreed;

GFA Boys U13 Division 3:

Corofin Utd B v Moyne Villa B, at Headford, 6:30pm Venue reversed – Pitch Unplayable 10/02;

GFA Boys U13 Division 4:

Galway Hibs v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Bohermore, 7:00pm Postponed due to bereavment (Hibs);

GFA Girls U13 Championship:

Athenry v Knocknacarra B, at Athenry, 8:00pm Moved from 5/5 as agreed;

GFA Boys U12 Premier:

Loughrea v Ballinasloe Town , at Loughrea, 7:00pm Moved from 1/5 as agreed;

GFA Girls u12 Division 2:

Kinvara Utd v Corrib Rangers , at Westside, 7:00pm frozen pitch;

==

Thursday 25th April 2024

GFA Mens Division 1:

Cregmore/Claregalway v St Patricks , at Cregmore, 6:45pm Venue reversed, pitch unplayable 16/03;

GFA Mens Reserve:

Renmore v Dynamo Blues , at Renmore, 7:00pm ;

Joe Ryan Cup:

Mervue Utd B v University of Galway , at Mervue, 6:45pm ;

GFA Ladies Championship Cup:

Dunmore Town v Colga , at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm Not Played;

GFA Mens U18 Premier :

Maree/Oranmore v Salthill Devon , at Maree Astro, 8:15pm Moved from 5/5 as agreed;

GFA Mens U18 Championship:

Corrib Celtic v St Bernards , at Abbeyknockmoy, 6:30pm Match postponed due to pitch unplayable;

GFA Boys U17 Premier:

Knocknacarra v Colemanstown Utd , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm ;

GFA Boys U17 Division 1:

Renmore v Gort Utd , at Maree Astro, 7:00pm Postponed pitch unplayable Venue reversed for refix;

GFA Boys U16 Premier:

Knocknacarra v Corrib Celtic , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm Moved to 10am as Knocknacarra request this home kick-off time. 1;

Salthill Devon v Maree/Oranmore , at Drom, 7:00pm Not Played;

Moyne Villa v Mervue Utd , at Headford, 8:00pm Moyne Villa request 7.30pm Saturday for home kickoff time. 10/09;

GFA Boys U16 Championship:

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Athenry , at Merlin Woods City Park, 6:30pm Postponed due to Interleague clash;

Galway Bohs v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Millers Lane, 6:30pm Blanket call off ;

U16 Girls GFA Premier Cup:

Athenry v Maree/Oranmore , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 7:30pm ;

GFA Girls U16 Championship:

Loughrea v Colga , at Loughrea, 7:00pm Clash with CS (Loughrea);

GFA Boys U15 Division 1:

West Coast Utd v Oughterard , at Letterfrack, 7:00pm Postponed due to no Ref available;

Corrib Celtic v Loughrea , at Annaghdown, 7:00pm ;

GFA Girls U14 Division 1:

St Bernards v Colemanstown Utd , at Colemanstown, 7:00pm Moved from 28/4 as agreed with venue change;

Kilshanvey Utd v West Coast Utd , at Kilconly, 7:30pm Moved from 28/4 as agreed;

GFA Boys U13 Div 4/5/6 Cup:

Cregmore/Claregalway C v Athenry D, at Cregmore, 6:30pm RD 3 ;

GFA Boys U13 Premier:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Tuam Celtic , at Cregmore, 7:00pm Clash with GFA Cup;

Maree/Oranmore v Mervue Utd , at Oranmore, 7:00pm Clash with GFA Cup;

GFA Boys U13 Championship:

Craughwell United v Corrib Celtic , at Annaghdown, 6:30pm Pitch Unplayable ;

Ballinasloe Town v Corofin Utd , at Corofin, 6:30pm Pitch Unplayable 12/03, Venue reversed;

GFA Boys U13 Division 1:

Galway Hibs v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Bohermore, 7:00pm Clashing with Cregmore league game 20/4;

GFA Boys U13 Division 4:

Corrib Rangers v Corrib Celtic B, at Laurel Park, 7:00pm Clash with GFA Cup (Corrib Rangers);

GFA Boys U12 Division 2:

Salthill Devon B v Colemanstown Utd , at Drom, 7:00pm ;

GFA Girls U12 Premier:

Renmore v Maree/Oranmore , at Oranmore, 7:00pm Moved from 26/5 as agreed;

Knocknacarra v Athenry , at Cappagh Park, 7:15pm Both agreed to change;

==

Friday 26th April 2024

Ladies Championship Playoff:

Colga v Mervue Utd , at TBC, 7:00pm ;

Moyne Villa v Maree/Oranmore , at Headford, 7:30pm ;

GFA Boys U17 Premier:

Mervue Utd v Colga , at Mervue, 7:00pm ;

GFA Girls U14 Division 2 Repaired:

Corrib Rangers v Renmore , at Westside, 7:00pm Moved from 3/5 as agreed;

U12 Boys Div4/5/6 Cup:

Kiltullagh B v Craughwell United , at Kiltullagh, 6:30pm Moved from 27/4 as agreed;

GFA Boys U12 Premier:

Knocknacarra v Mervue Utd , at Millers Lane, 6:30pm Moved from 1/5 as agreed ;

==

Saturday 27th April 2024

GFA Mens Premier:

Colemanstown Utd v Loughrea , at Loughrea, 2:00pm Refixed by GFA to weekend fixture;

Mervue Utd v Renmore , at Renmore, 2:00pm Venue reversed following reversed fixture 6/10/23, Mervue Connac;

Maree/Oranmore v Galway Hibs , at Maree Astro, 2:00pm ;

GFA Mens Division 1:

Oughterard v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at New Village, 2:00pm Oughterard – Connacht 25/02;

GFA Mens Division 2:

Corofin B v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Corofin, 2:00pm Furbo Unplayable 13/04. Back to Corofin;

Joe Ryan Cup:

West Utd v Galway Bohs , at South Park, 2:00pm ;

GFA Boys U17 Div 1/2 Cup:

Ballinasloe Town v Maree/Oranmore B, at Ballinasloe, 5:00pm Semi Final;

GFA Boys U17 Championship:

Tuam Celtic v Knocknacarra B, at Tuam, 4:00pm Refixed as agreed;

SFAI Interleague U15 Boys :

Dundalk v Galway League , at Dundalk, 2:00pm ;

GFA Boys U14 Premier Cup:

Athenry v Tuam Celtic , at Athenry, 12:00pm ;

Salthill Devon v Ballinasloe Town , at Drom, 12:00pm ;

Corofin Utd v Moyne Villa , at Corofin, 12:00pm ;

Knocknacarra v Mervue Utd , at Cappagh Park, 2:30pm ;

GFA Boys U14 Championship/Div 1 Cup:

Loughrea v Mervue Utd B, at Loughrea, 12:00pm ;

East Galway Utd v Kiltullagh , at Kiltormer, 12:00pm ;

Oughterard v St Bernards , at New Village, 12:00pm ;

Bearna Na Forbacha v West Coast Utd , at Furbo, 12:30pm ;

Maree/Oranmore B v Kinvara Utd , at Oranmore, 2:30pm Moved from 12pm as agreed;

Knocknacarra B v Craughwell United , at Cappagh Park, 4:00pm ;

GFA Boys U14 Div 2/3 Cup:

Tuam Celtic B v Salthill Devon B, at Tuam, 12:00pm ;

Athenry B v Corrib Rangers , at Athenry, 12:00pm ;

Cregmore/Claregalway B v Gort Utd , at Cregmore, 12:00pm ;

MacDara v Loughrea B, at Carraroe Astro, 12:00pm ;

Moyne Villa B v Kinvara Utd B, at Headford, 12:00pm ;

GFA Boys U14 Div 4/5 Cup:

Ballinasloe Town B v Tuam Celtic C, at Ballinasloe, 12:00pm ;

Colga B v Galway Hibs , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm ;

GFA Boys U14 Premier:

Mervue Utd v Corofin Utd , at Mervue, 11:30am ;

Tuam Celtic v Salthill Devon , at Tuam, 12:00pm Moved from 9/4 as agreed;

Ballinasloe Town v Moyne Villa , at Ballinasloe, 1:00pm ;

Athenry v Knocknacarra , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;

GFA Boys U14 Championship:

Colga v Oughterard , at Clarinbridge, 11:30am Clash with U14 C/S: 7/1/24;

GFA Boys U14 Division 1:

West Coast Utd v Mervue Utd B, at Letterfrack, 12:30pm Clash with SFAI;

Knocknacarra B v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm ;

GFA Boys U14 Division 2:

Gort Utd v Kilshanvey Utd , at Maree Astro, 10:00am Game moved from 02/09 by GFA. Provisionally set for midterm. 14/;

Corrib Rangers v Galway Bohs , at Millers Lane, 11:30am City pitches closed;

GFA Boys U14 Division 3:

Loughrea B v Maree/Oranmore B, at Loughrea, 11:30am Clash with ext comp;

GFA Boys U14 Division 4:

Corrib Celtic v St Bernards B, at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:30am Pitch unplayable venue reversal;

Bearna Na Forbacha B v Craughwell United B, at Craughwell, 2:00pm Pitch Unplayable;

GFA Boys U14 Division 5:

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Galway Hibs , at Merlin Woods, 10:30am Pitch Closed 16/03 – Venue reversed ;

Renmore v Maree/Oranmore C, at Renmore, 1:00pm Moved from 11:30 ko as agreed;

SFAI Interleague U13 Boys :

Midlands League 1 v Galway League 1, at TBC, 2:00pm ;

SFAI Interleague U12 Boys :

Cork Ath v Galway League 2, at Carragiline FC, 2:00pm Ballea Park Astro;

U12 Boys GFA Premier Cup:

Athenry v Maree/Oranmore , at Athenry, 10:30am ;

U12 Boys Div2/3 Cup:

Corrib Celtic B v Craughwell United , at Annaghdown, 10:00am ;

West Coast Utd v Colga B, at Letterfrack, 12:00pm ;

Knocknacarra v MacDara , at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm ;

U12 Boys Div4/5/6 Cup:

Corrib Rangers v Ballinasloe Town C, at Westside, 10:00am ;

Salthill Devon v Kinvara Utd , at TBC, 10:00am ;

Athenry C v Corofin Utd B, at TBC, 10:00am ;

West Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at TBC, 10:00am ;

East Galway Utd v St Bernards , at TBC, 10:00am ;

Knocknacarra v Corofin Utd C, at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm ;

GFA Boys U12 Premier:

Ballinasloe Town v Salthill Devon , at Ballinasloe, 12:00pm Ballinasloe request 11.30am for home kick-off. 13/09;

GFA Boys U12 Championship:

Corofin Utd v Oughterard , at Corofin, 10:00am Corofin Connacht;

St Bernards v Moyne Villa , at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:00am ;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Corrib Celtic , at Furbo, 2:00pm ;

GFA Boys U12 Division 1:

Galway Hibs v Athenry B, at Bohermore, 10:00am ;

Renmore v Galway Bohs , at Renmore, 10:00am ;

GFA Boys U12 Division 2:

Cregmore/Claregalway B v Craughwell United , at Cregmore, 11:30am ;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Furbo, 12:30pm ;

GFA Boys U12 Division 3:

West Coast Utd v Colga B, at Claddaghduff, 12:00pm Postponed due to bereavement 30/03;

GFA Boys U12 Division 4:

Corofin Utd B v Ballinasloe Town C, at Corofin, 10:00am Clash with GFA Cup;

Tuam Celtic v Corrib Rangers , at Westside, 10:00am Pitches unplayable venue reversed for refix;

Merlin Woods Sports Club v East Galway Utd , at Kiltormer, 10:00am Pitch Closed 02/03;

GFA Boys U12 Division 5:

St Bernards v Salthill Devon , at Drom, 10:00am UNPLAYABLE PITCH 16/3;

West Utd v Kinvara Utd , at Kinvara, 11:00am City pitches closed;

Cregmore/Claregalway B v Oughterard , at New Village, 11:30am Cregmore/Claregalway request 11.30am for home kick-off. 13/09;

GFA Boys U12 Division 6:

Loughrea v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at Loughrea, 5:00pm Moved from 5/5 as agreed;

==

Sunday 28th April 2024

GFA Mens Championship:

Dynamo Blues v Mervue Utd B, at Mervue, 11:00am Venue reversed;

Corrib Celtic v Corofin Utd , at Annaghdown, 11:00am ;

Tuam Celtic v Maree/Oranmore B, at Tuam, 11:00am ;

GFA Mens Division 1:

Cois Fharraige v St Patricks , at Carraroe Astro, 2:00pm GFA pulled game due to travelling distance for midweek;

GFA Mens Reserve:

East Galway Utd v Corrib Rangers , at Kiltormer, 3:00pm ;

Dynamo Blues v West Utd , at South Park, 3:00pm Pitch unplayable 7/4 Venue reversed;

FAI Women’s Amateur Cup:

Knocknacarra v Mervue Utd , at Cappagh Park, 3:00pm ;

Ladies Div 1 Playoff:

Kiltullagh v Dunmore Town , at Kiltullagh, 2:00pm ;

Loughrea Rams v Oughterard , at Loughrea, 2:00pm ;

FAI U19 Womens interleague Cup:

Limerick League v Galway League , at Jackman Park, 2:00pm ;

GFA Girls U19 Premier:

Oughterard v Corrib Celtic , at New Village, 12:00pm Clash with Women;

Colga v Colemanstown Utd , at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm ;

GFA Boys U18 Championship Cup:

St Bernards v Knocknacarra B, at TBC, 2:00pm SEMI FINAL;

Corofin Utd v Corrib Celtic , at Corofin, 2:00pm SEMI FINAL;

GFA Mens U18 Premier :

Mervue Utd v Knocknacarra , at Mervue, 2:00pm clash with CC (Knocknacarra);

Maree/Oranmore v Colemanstown Utd , at Oranmore, 2:00pm clash with FAI;

Athenry v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;

GFA Mens U18 Championship:

Corofin Utd v Moyne Villa , at Corofin, 2:00pm Orange Weather Warning ;

Knocknacarra B v Corrib Celtic , at Millers Lane, 2:00pm Orange Weather Warning ;

GFA Mens U18 Division 1:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Tuam Celtic , at Cregmore, 2:00pm Clash with GFA Cup;

Kiltullagh v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Kiltullagh, 2:00pm Pitch unplayablevenue reversal (17/3);

GFA Boys U17 Division 1:

Bearna Na Forbacha v East Galway Utd , at Furbo, 2:00pm East Galway GFA Cup;

Cregmore/Claregalway v Kinvara Utd , at Cregmore, 2:00pm ;

Renmore v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Renmore, 2:00pm ;

GFA Boys U16 Div 1/2 Cup:

Salthill Devon B v East Galway Utd , at Drom, 2:00pm ;

GFA Boys U16 Premier:

Knocknacarra v Salthill Devon , at Cappagh Park, 10:00am Clash with SFAI 26/11;

Mervue Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Mervue, 11:00am Postponed due to clash with SFAI;

GFA Boys U16 Championship:

Athenry v Oughterard , at Athenry Astro, 11:00am Moved from 28/4 as agreed;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Furbo, 2:00pm Moved from 31/3 as agreed;

GFA Boys U16 Division 1:

East Galway Utd v Colemanstown Utd , at Kiltormer, 11:00am ;

St Patricks v Oughterard B, at New Village, 4:00pm ;

GFA Boys U16 Division 2:

Renmore v Kilshanvey Utd , at Kilconly, 11:00am Both – GFA Cup;

Knocknacarra C v Athenry B, at Athenry, 11:00am Athenry – GFA Cup;

GFA Girls U16 Premier:

Athenry v Mervue Utd , at Athenry, 12:00pm ;

Oughterard v St Bernards , at New Village, 12:00pm ;

GFA Girls U16 Championship:

Kilshanvey Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Kilconly, 12:00pm ;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Colga , at Furbo, 12:00pm ;

Colemanstown Utd v Knocknacarra , at Colemanstown, 12:00pm ;

GFA Girls U15 Premier:

Mervue Utd v Athenry , at Mervue, 12:00pm ;

GFA Boys U14 Div 2/3 Cup:

Maree/Oranmore B v Knocknacarra C, at Oranmore, 11:00am Moved from27/4 as agreed;

U14 Girls GFA Div1/2 Cup:

Colemanstown Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at TBC, <> ;

Kilshanvey Utd v St Bernards , at TBC, <> ;

U13 Girls GFA Premier Cup:

Salthill Devon v Knocknacarra , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 3:00pm ;

SFAI Interleague U12 Boys :

Galway League 1 v TBC , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 12:00pm ;

U12 Boys Div2/3 Cup:

Moyne Villa v Colemanstown Utd , at Headford, 4:00pm Moved from 27/4 as agreed;

U12 Girls GFA Champ/Div1 Cup:

Colemanstown Utd v Corrib Celtic , at TBC, <> ;

Moyne Villa v Kilshanvey Utd , at TBC, <> ;

U12 Girls GFA Div2/3 Cup:

Kiltullagh v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Kiltullagh, 10:00am SEMI FINAL;

West Coast Utd v Athenry B, at Letterfrack, 3:00pm Moved from 12pm as agreed;

GFA Girls U12 Premier:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Renmore , at Furbo, 10:00am ;

GFA Girls U12 Championship:

Colemanstown Utd v Salthill Devon , at Colemanstown, 10:00am Both – Connacht;

GFA Girls u12 Division 2:

Renmore v Craughwell United , at Renmore, 10:00am ;

Colemanstown Utd B v West Utd , at Colemanstown, 10:00am Not Played;

GFA Girls u12 Division 3:

Salthill Devon C v Moyne Villa B, at Drom, 10:00am Blanket call off ;

Cregmore/Claregalway B v Kiltullagh , at Cregmore, 10:00am Blanket call off ;

Corrib Celtic B v Athenry B, at Annaghdown, 10:00am Moved from 14/4/as agreed;

==

Monday 29th April 2024

GFA Boys U17 Championship:

St Bernards v Corrib Celtic , at Annaghdown, 6:30pm Venue Reversed – Pitch Unplayable 11/04;

GFA Boys U15 Championship:

Corofin Utd v Tuam Celtic , at Corofin, 7:00pm Moved from 23/4 as agreed;

GFA Boys U14 Div 2/3 Cup:

East Galway Utd B v Galway Bohs , at Kiltormer, 7:30pm Moved from 27/4 as agreed;

GFA Boys U14 Premier:

Ballinasloe Town v Mervue Utd , at Ballinasloe, 7:00pm Moved from 3/2 due to SFAI Clash as agreed;

GFA Boys U13 Division 4:

Kinvara Utd B v Galway Hibs , at Kinvara, 7:00pm GFA Cup Clash – 24/02;

==

Tuesday 30th April 2024

GFA Mens U18 Premier :

Salthill Devon v Colga , at Drom, 8:15pm clash with FAI;

GFA Boys U16 Premier:

Maree/Oranmore v Corrib Celtic , at Maree Astro, 7:00pm Moved from 28/4 as agreed;

GFA Boys U16 Championship:

Ballinasloe Town v Colga , at Ballinasloe, 7:15pm Ballinasloe request 11am Sunday for home kick-off. 13/09;

U15 Girls GFA Champ/Div1 Cup:

Corrib Celtic v Kilshanvey Utd , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 7:30pm ;

GFA Boys U13 Premier:

Knocknacarra v Salthill Devon , at Millers Lane, 6:30pm Moved from 24/4 as agreed;

GFA Boys U13 Championship:

Corrib Celtic v Oughterard , at Annaghdown, 7:00pm ;

Corofin Utd v Knocknacarra B, at Corofin, 7:00pm ;

GFA Boys U13 Division 4:

Bearna Na Forbacha B v Corrib Rangers , at Furbo, 7:00pm Moved to Barna requested ko time (4/9);

GFA Boys U12 Premier:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Ballinasloe Town , at Ballinasloe, 7:00pm Moved from 1/5 as agreed;

GFA Boys U12 Championship:

St Bernards v Oughterard , at Abbeyknockmoy, 7:00pm ;

GFA Boys U12 Division 4:

Corofin Utd B v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Merlin Woods City Park, 6:30pm Venue reversed – Corofin Unplayable 10/04;

GFA Boys U12 Division 6:

Craughwell United v Moyne Villa , at Craughwell, 7:00pm Moved from 14/5 as agreed;

==

Wednesday 01st May 2024

GFA Mens Premier:

Renmore v Loughrea , at Renmore, 6:45pm ;

Maree/Oranmore v Salthill Devon , at Maree Astro, 8:00pm Connacht Cup SF Clash 14/4;

GFA Mens Championship:

Corrib Celtic v West Utd , at Annaghdown, 7:00pm Reset by GFA as agreed;

Dynamo Blues v Maree/Oranmore B, at Tuam, 7:00pm Clash with C/S (Dynamo Blues);

Joe Ryan Cup:

Maree/Oranmore B v Moyne Villa , at Oranmore, 6:45pm Clash with C/S;

Corofin Utd v Cois Fharraige , at Corofin, 6:45pm Moved from 26/4 as within 48hrs of league game;

GFA Mens U21 Premier:

Mervue Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Oranmore, 8:00pm Postponed due to unplayable pitch (22/11);

GFA Mens U21 Championship:

Corrib Celtic v Salthill Devon , at Annaghdown, 8:00pm No astro available;

GFA Girls U19 Premier:

Colga v Corrib Celtic , at Clarinbridge, 6:45pm Moved KO as agreed;

Craughwell United v Oughterard , at Craughwell, 7:00pm Blanket Call Off;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Salthill Devon , at Furbo, 7:00pm Moved from 17/3 as agreed;

GFA Mens U18 Championship:

St Bernards v Moyne Villa , at Abbeyknockmoy, 6:30pm U18 CH CUP;

GFA Mens U18 Division 1:

Kiltullagh v Oughterard , at Kiltullagh, 7:00pm Venue reversed – New Village Unplayable 14/04;

Tuam Celtic v MacDara , at Carraroe Astro, 7:30pm clash with league game 7/1;

GFA Boys U16 Championship:

Galway Bohs v Athenry , at Athenry Astro, 7:00pm Refixed as agreed;

U16 Girls Connacht Cup:

Knocknacarra v Mervue Utd , at Cappagh Park, 8:15pm S/F;

GFA Girls U16 Premier:

Oughterard v Mervue Utd , at New Village, 6:45pm Clash with CC (Mervue);

GFA Boys U15 Division 3:

Corofin Utd B v Knocknacarra B, at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm Pitch unplayable 23/3;

GFA Boys U14 Premier:

Corofin Utd v Salthill Devon , at Corofin, 7:00pm Corofin Connacht;

GFA Boys U14 Championship:

Loughrea v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Loughrea, 7:00pm Moved as agreed due to GFA cup clash 27/4;

Maree/Oranmore v Kinvara Utd , at Maree Astro, 7:30pm Moved from 23/4 as agreed;

GFA Boys U14 Division 1:

Renmore v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Renmore, 6:30pm Moved from 27/4 as agreed;

GFA Boys U14 Division 2:

Corrib Rangers v Kilshanvey Utd , at Kilconly, 7:00pm Moved from 11/5 as agreed;

GFA Girls u13 Premier:

Knocknacarra v Salthill Devon , at Cappagh Park, 6:30pm Moved from 2/4 as agreed;

GFA Boys U12 Championship:

Corrib Celtic v Corofin Utd , at Corrandrum NS, 7:00pm Both – GFA Cup;