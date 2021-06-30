Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 30 Jun
Group 8, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 2), Killererin V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: TBC
Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship North – Group B, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 2), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Kiltormer 19:30, Ref: Padraic Kelly
Sweeney Oil U19 A North Championship, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 2), Caltra V Monivea-Abbey 19:30, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Sweeney Oil U19 A North Championship, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 2), Claregalway V Tuam Stars 19:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Sweeney Oil U19 A North Championship, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 2), Dunmore MacHales V Corofin 19:30, Ref: Mairtín Flaherty
Sweeney Oil U19 A West Championship, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 2), Moycullen V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Sweeney Oil U19 A West Championship, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
Sweeney Oil U19 A West Championship, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 2), Barna V St. James 20:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Sweeney Oil U19 B North Championship – Group A, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 2), Caherlistrane V Annaghdown 19:30, Ref: John Devlin
Sweeney Oil U19 B North Championship – Group B, Venue: Athenry, (Round 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V St Gabriel’s 19:30, Ref: Tony Keating
Sweeney Oil U19 B West Championship, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 2), An Spideál V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
Sweeney Oil U19 B West Championship, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 2), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Micheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Padraig Mac Donncha
Sweeney Oil U19 C North Championship, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 2), Cortoon Shamrocks V Menlough/Padraig Pearses 19:30, Ref: John Fahy
Sweeney Oil U19 C North Championship, Venue: Headford, (Round 2), Headford V Milltown 19:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Sweeney Oil U19 C West Championship, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 2), St. Patricks V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Mairtín O Mainin
Sweeney Oil U19 C West Championship, Venue: Carna, (Round 2), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V An Cheathrú Rua 19:45, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)
Under 13 C Roinn 2, Venue: Killimor, (Round 3), Killimor V Castlebar Mitchels Hurling 19:00, Ref: Peter Campbell
Under 13 C Roinn 2, Venue: Tuam, (Round 3), Tuam V Four Roads 19:30, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Thu 01 Jul
U13A Roinn 1, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 3), Clarinbridge V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: Kevin Quirke
U13A Roinn 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell GAA Club V Loughrea 18:30, Ref: Pascal Sheehan
U13A Roinn 2, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 3), Turloughmore V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: Pat Brennan
U13A Roinn 2, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 3), Moycullen V Castlegar 19:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Under 13 A1 Roinn 1, Venue: Portumna, (Round 3), Portumna V Gort 18:30, Ref: David Cunningham
Under 13 A1 Roinn 1, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 3), Padraig Pearses V Carnmore 18:30, Ref: James Lundon
Under 13 A1 Roinn 2, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), Kinvara V Kilconieron 18:30, Ref: Kevin Egan
Under 13 A1 Roinn 2, Venue: New Inn, (Round 3), Sarsfields V Killimordaly 18:30, Ref: Pat Burke
Under 13 B Roinn 1, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 3), Tommy Larkins V Cappataggle 18:30, Ref: Pakie Muldoon
Under 13 B Roinn 1, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V St Thomas 18:30, Ref: David Staunton
Under 13 B Roinn 2, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 3), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:30, Ref: Peter Murphy
Under 13 B Roinn 2, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Round 3), Michael Cusacks V Ardrahan 18:30, Ref: Noel Quinn
Under 13 B1 Roinn 1, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Ballygar V Ballinderreen 18:30, Ref: Christopher Browne
Under 13 B1 Roinn 1, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Abbeyknockmoy 18:30, Ref: David Earls
Under 13 B1 Roinn 2, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 3), Ballinasloe V Micheál Breathnach 18:30, Ref: Vincent Burke
Under 13 B1 Roinn 2, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:30, Ref: Peter Murphy
Division 1 Hurling League, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 3), Gort V Turloughmore 19:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Under 13 C Roinn 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:30, Ref: Sean Byrne
Under 13 C Roinn 1, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 3), Liam Mellows V Roscommon Gaels 18:30, Ref: Paul Fahy
Under 13 C Roinn 3, Venue: Barna, (Round 3), Cois Fharraige V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:30, Ref: John Keane
Under 13 C Roinn 3, Venue: Sylane, (Round 3), Sylane V St Dominics 18:30, Ref: Charlie Ward
Under 13 C1 Roinn A, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell GAA Club V Turloughmore 19:30, Ref: Paschal Sheehan
Under 13 C1 Roinn B, Venue: Athenry, (Round 3), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Killimordaly 18:30, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Under 13 C1 Roinn B, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Padraig Pearses 18:30, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Fri 02 Jul
Division 1 Hurling League, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 3), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Cappataggle 19:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
U-15 Football Division 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:15, Ref: Martin Collins
U-15 Football Division 1, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 4), Moycullen V Claregalway 18:15, Ref: Christopher Ryan
U-15 Football Division 1, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 4), Tuam Stars V Oranmore-Maree 18:15, Ref: PJ Rabbitte
U-15 Football Division 1, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 4), Barna V Corofin 18:15, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
U-15 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Athenry, (Round 4), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Caherlistrane 18:15, Ref: Mairtín Flaherty
U-15 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 4), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Headford 18:15, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
U-15 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 4), Kinvara V Dunmore MacHales 18:15, Ref: Cathal McMahon
U-15 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 4), Mountbellew/Moylough V Craughwell GAA Club 18:15, Ref: Tony Keating
U-15 Football Division 3 North, Venue: Monivea, (Round 4), Monivea-Abbey V Milltown 18:15, Ref: Vincent Mc Manus
U-15 Football Division 3 North, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 4), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Kilconly 18:15, Ref: Conal Burke
U-15 Football Division 3 North, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Caltra 18:15, Ref: Noel Quinn
U-15 Football Division 3 North, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 4), Northern Gaels V Menlough 18:15, Ref: Sean Lyons
U-15 Football Division 3 West, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 4), Oughterard V An Spideál 18:15, Ref: Noel Cummins
U-15 Football Division 3 West, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 4), Killannin V Claregalway 18:15, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U-15 Football Division 3 West, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 4), St. Patricks V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 18:15, Ref: John Devlin
U-15 Football Division 4, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 4), Cortoon Shamrocks V Tuam Stars 18:15, Ref: Gerry Daly
U-15 Football Division 4, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 4), Claregalway V Ballinasloe 18:15, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
U-15 Football Division 4, Venue: Maree, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V St Brendan’s 18:15, Ref: Kevin Egan
U-15 Football Division 4, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 4), St Gabriel’s V Padraig Pearses 18:15, Ref: John Cahill
U-15 Football Division 5, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Monivea-Abbey 18:30, Ref: Sean Glynn
U-15 Football Division 5, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 4), Corofin V Claregalway 18:30, Ref: Paul Shaughnessy
U-15 Football Division 5, Venue: Headford, (Round 4), Headford V Kinvara 18:30, Ref: Peter Bane
Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship West, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V St Michael’s 19:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship North – Group A, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 2), Caherlistrane V Killererin 18:15, Ref: Charlie Ward
Sweeney Oil U17 B North Championship – Group A, Venue: Athenry, (Round 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Claregalway 20:00, Ref: Martin Collins
Sat 03 Jul
Division 1 Hurling League, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 3), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Tommy Larkins 18:00, Ref: Michael Conway
Division 1 Hurling League, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Liam Mellows 18:00, Ref: John Keane
Division 2 Hurling League, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell GAA Club V Beagh 18:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
Division 2 Hurling League, Venue: Athenry, (Round 3), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Portumna 18:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
Division 2 Hurling League, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 3), Padraig Pearses V Castlegar 18:00, Ref: James Lundon
Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship West, Venue: Westside, (Round 2), St Michael’s V Oughterard 15:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
Sun 04 Jul
Division 1 Hurling League, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 3), Loughrea V Sarsfields 11:00, Ref: Gerry Donoghue
Division 1 Hurling League, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 3), St Thomas V Ballinderreen 11:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
Division 2 Hurling League, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 3), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Kilconieron 11:00, Ref: Peter Campbell
Division 2 Hurling League, Venue: Mullagh Hurling Club Grounds, (Round 3), Mullagh V Ardrahan 11:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
Division 2 Hurling League, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 3), Killimordaly V Abbeyknockmoy 11:00, Ref: Liam Gordon
Division 3 Hurling League, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 3), Kiltormer V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: David Cunningham
Division 3 Hurling League, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 3), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Killimor 11:00, Ref: Seamus Moran
Division 3 Hurling League, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 3), Castlegar V An Spideál 11:00, Ref: Shane Hynes
Division 3 Hurling League, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 3), Rahoon-Newcastle V Moycullen 11:00, Ref: Murt Cualin
Division 3 Hurling League, Venue: Athenry, (Round 3), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Four Roads 11:00, Ref: Shane Curley
Division 3 Hurling League, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: Alan Kelly
Division 3 Hurling League, Venue: Sylane, (Round 3), Sylane V Turloughmore 11:00, Ref: David Staunton
U-12 Football Group 10, Venue: Mervue, (Round 2), St. James V Moycullen 10:00, Ref: Tom Nally
U-12 Football Group 10, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 2), Barna V Micheál Breathnach 10:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U-12 Football Group 11, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 2), Caherlistrane V Fr Griffins/Eire Óg 10:00, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
U-12 Football Group 11, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 2), Corofin V Claregalway 10:00, Ref: Tom Browne
U-12 Football Group 9, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 2), Kinvara V Oranmore-Maree 10:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
U-12 Football Group 9, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 2), Claregalway V Corofin 10:00, Ref: Paul Shaughnessy
Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Dunmore MacHales 10:00, Ref: Martin Collins
Group 1, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 2), Corofin V Headford 11:00, Ref: Tom Browne
Group 1, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 2), Caherlistrane V Tuam Stars 11:00, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
Group 2, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Barna 11:00, Ref: John Brennan
Group 2, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 2), Claregalway V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Paul Shaughnessy
Group 2, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 2), Moycullen V Micheál Breathnach 11:00, Ref: Sean Glynn
Group 3, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 2), Claregalway V Oranmore-Maree 10:00, Ref: Peter Bane
Group 3, Venue: Athenry, (Round 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Loughrea Gaelic Football 11:00, Ref: John Donovan
Group 4, Venue: Clifden, (Round 2), Clifden V St. James 11:00, Ref: John O Niadh
Group 4, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 2), An Cheathrú Rua V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: Mairtín O Mainin
Group 5, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 2), Ballinasloe V Monivea-Abbey 11:00, Ref: David Cunningham
Group 5, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 2), Northern Gaels V Menlough 11:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
Group 5, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 2), Mountbellew/Moylough V Kilconly 11:00, Ref: Seamus Lawlor
Group 6, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 2), Claregalway V Caltra 11:00, Ref: Peter Bane
Group 6, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 2), St Brendan’s V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Shane Curley
Group 6, Venue: Milltown GAA, (Round 2), Milltown V Cortoon Shamrocks 11:00, Ref: Noel Finnegan
Group 7, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 2), Oughterard V Renvyle 11:00, Ref: Frank Walsh
Group 7, Venue: Westside, (Round 2), St Michael’s V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 11:00, Ref: Daire Crowe
Group 7, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 2), An Spideál V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 11:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
Group 8, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 2), St Gabriel’s V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 11:00, Ref: John Cahill
Group 8, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 2), Kinvara V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: Cathal McMahon
Junior B Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final), Beagh V Oranmore-Maree 15:30, Ref: David Earls
Junior 1 Hurling Group 1, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 3), Ballygar V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Junior 1 Hurling Group 2, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 3), Bearna-Na Forbacha V Micheál Breathnach 11:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Loughrea, (Final), Castlegar V Tommy Larkins 13:30, Ref: Michael Conway
Sweeney Oil U17 A North Championship, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 4), Tuam Stars V Corofin 11:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Sweeney Oil U17 A North Championship, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 4), Claregalway V Caherlistrane 11:30, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
Sweeney Oil U17 A North Championship, Venue: Monivea, (Round 4), Monivea-Abbey V Dunmore MacHales 11:30, Ref: Mairtín Flaherty
Sweeney Oil U17 A West Championship, Venue: Mervue, (Round 4), St. James V Moycullen 18:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Sweeney Oil U17 A West Championship, Venue: Killannin, (Round 4), Killannin V An Spideál 18:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Sweeney Oil U17 A West Championship, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oranmore-Maree 18:00, Ref: Noel Barrett
Sweeney Oil U17 B North Championship – Group A, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 2), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Annaghdown 11:30, Ref: Tony Keating
Sweeney Oil U17 B North Championship – Group B, Venue: Menlough, (Round 4), Menlough/Padraig Pearses V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 11:30, Ref: Gerry Daly
Sweeney Oil U17 B North Championship – Group B, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 4), Kinvara V Mountbellew/Moylough 11:30, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Sweeney Oil U17 B West Championship, Venue: Westside, (Round 4), St Michael’s V Micheál Breathnach 18:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Sweeney Oil U17 B West Championship, Venue: Barna, (Round 4), Barna V An Cheathrú Rua 18:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Sweeney Oil U17 C North Championship – Group A, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 4), Kilconly V Tuam Stars 11:30, Ref: Tom Ryder
Sweeney Oil U17 C North Championship – Group A, Venue: Milltown, (Round 4), Milltown V Headford 11:30, Ref: Tommy Hynes
Sweeney Oil U17 C North Championship – Group B, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 2), St Gabriel’s V Northern Gaels 11:30, Ref: John Cahill
Sweeney Oil U17 C North Championship – Group B, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 2), St Brendan’s V Caltra 11:30, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Mon 05 Jul
Sweeney Oil U19 A West Championship, Venue: Westside, (Round 1), St Michael’s V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Mairtín O Mainin
Under 15 A Cup, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Semi Final 1), Clarinbridge V Castlegar 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 15 A Cup, Venue: Athenry, (Semi Final 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Loughrea 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 15 A Shield, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Semi Final 1), Oranmore-Maree V Kinvara 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 15 A Shield, Venue: Craughwell, (Semi Final 2), Craughwell GAA Club V Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 15 A1 Cup, Venue: Turloughmore, (Semi Final 1), Turloughmore V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 15 A1 Cup, Venue: Páirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Semi Final 2), Moycullen Iománíocht V Kilconieron 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 15 A1 Shield, Venue: Portumna, (Semi Final 1), Portumna V Carnmore 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 15 A1 Shield, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Semi Final 2), Gort V Annaghdown 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 15 B Cup, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Semi Final 1), Michael Cusacks V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 15 B Cup, Venue: Skehana, (Semi Final 2), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 15 B Shield, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 1), Padraig Pearses V Ballinderreen 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 15 B Shield, Venue: Killimordaly, (Semi Final 2), Killimordaly V St Thomas 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 15 B1 Cup, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Semi Final 1), Ballygar V Tommy Larkins 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 15 B1 Cup, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Semi Final 2), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Ardrahan 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 15 B1 Shield, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Semi Final 1), Ballinasloe V Cappataggle 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 15 B1 Shield, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Semi Final 2), Liam Mellows V Four Roads 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 15 C Cup, Venue: TBC, (Semi Final 1), Fr. Joe Walsh’s V Cois Fharraige 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 15 C Cup, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Semi Final 2), Rahoon-Newcastle V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 15 C Shield, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Semi Final 1), Abbeyknockmoy V Sylane 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 15 C Shield, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Semi Final 2), Micheál Breathnach V Tuam 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 15 C1 Cup, Venue: Athenry, (Semi Final 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Padraig Pearses 20:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 C1 Cup, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Semi Final 2), Oranmore-Maree V Clarinbridge 20:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 C1 Shield, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Semi Final 1), Carnmore V Annaghdown 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 15 C1 Shield, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Semi Final 2), Castlegar V Castlebar Mitchels Hurling 18:30, Ref: TBC
Tue 06 Jul
U-13 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Monivea, (Round 5), Monivea-Abbey V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
U-13 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Cregg, (Round 5), Annaghdown V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: John Donovan
U-13 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Headford, (Round 5), Headford V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Tom Browne
U-13 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 5), Moycullen V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U-13 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Athenry, (Round 5), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: John Donovan
U-13 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 5), Bearna-Na Forbacha V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
U-13 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 5), Cortoon Shamrocks V Craughwell GAA Club 19:00, Ref: Tommy Hynes
U-13 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Milltown GAA, (Round 5), Milltown V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Tony Keating
U-13 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 5), Dunmore MacHales V Menlough 19:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
U-13 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 5), Ballinasloe V St Gabriel’s 19:00, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha
U-13 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Mervue, (Round 5), St. James V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Sean Glynn
U-13 Football Division 2 West, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V An Cheathrú Rua 19:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
U-13 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 5), Oughterard V Clifden 19:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
U-13 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 5), Micheál Breathnach V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Colm Conway
U-13 Football Division 3 North, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 5), Mountbellew/Moylough V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 19:00, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
U-13 Football Division 3 North, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 5), Kinvara V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Paddy Gríofa
U-13 Football Division 3 North, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 5), Northern Gaels V Kilconly 19:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
U-13 Football Division 3 North, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 5), Caltra V Loughrea Gaelic Football 19:00, Ref: John Fahy
U-13 Football Division 3 West, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 5), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V An Spideál 19:00, Ref: Shane McDonagh
U-13 Football Division 3 West, Venue: Westside, (Round 5), St Michael’s V St. Patricks 19:00, Ref: Cathal Mc Mahon
U-13 Football Division 3 West, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 5), Moycullen V Renvyle 19:00, Ref: Tom Nally
U-13 Football Division 3 West, Venue: Carna, (Round 5), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Barna 19:00, Ref: Padraig Mac Donncha
U-13 Football Division 4 A, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 5), Claregalway V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Paul Shaughnessy
U-13 Football Division 4 A, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 5), St Brendan’s V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Shane Curley
U-13 Football Division 4 B, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 5), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: Noel Finnegan
U-13 Football Division 4 B, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 5), Craughwell GAA Club V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: David Cunningham
U-13 Football Division 5 North, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 5), Padraig Pearses V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: Paul Quinn
U-13 Football Division 5 North, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 5), Tuam Stars V Headford 19:00, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
U-13 Football Division 5 West, Venue: Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Killannin 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-13 Football Division 5 West, Venue: Cappagh Park, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Micheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Jp Moore
Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship North, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 1), Tuam Stars V Padraig Pearses 20:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Wed 07 Jul
Sweeney Oil U19 B North Championship – Group B, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 1), St Gabriel’s V Northern Gaels 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sweeney Oil U19 C North Championship, Venue: Menlough, (Round 1), Menlough/Padraig Pearses V Headford 19:30, Ref: Pat Hansberry
Sweeney Oil U19 C West Championship, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 1), An Cheathrú Rua V St. Patricks 19:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)