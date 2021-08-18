Galway GAA Fixtures

print

Wed 18 Aug

Toddie Byrne Shield Group 1, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 2), Micheál Breathnach V Sylane 18:30, Ref: David Earls

Toddie Byrne Shield Group 1, Venue: Tuam, (Round 2), Tuam V Cois Fharraige 18:30, Ref: Stephen Doyle

Toddie Byrne Shield Group 2, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Abbeyknockmoy 18:30, Ref: Alan Kelly

Bon Secours Football League Play-Offs, Venue: Clonberne, (Div 3 Rel Play Off), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Oranmore-Maree 19:30, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: New Inn, (Round 3), Sarsfields V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: David Cunningham

Justin Cheevers Cup Group 1, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 2), Killimordaly V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:30, Ref: Tomas Lally

Justin Cheevers Cup Group 1, Venue: TBC, (Round 2), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Rahoon-Newcastle 19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward

Justin Cheevers Cup Group 2, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 2), Ballinasloe V Ballygar 18:30, Ref: Peter Campbell

Justin Cheevers Cup Group 2, Venue: TBC, (Round 2), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Ballinderreen 18:30, Ref: James Hoade

Justin Cheevers Cup Group 3, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Round 2), Michael Cusacks V Padraig Pearses 18:30, Ref: Pascal Sheehan

Justin Cheevers Cup Group 3, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 2), St Thomas V Liam Mellows 18:30, Ref: Shane Curley

Justin Cheevers Cup Group 4, Venue: TBC, (Round 2), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Cappataggle 18:30, Ref: Shane Briscoe

Justin Cheevers Cup Group 4, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 2), Ardrahan V Tommy Larkins 19:00, Ref: John Donovan

Toddie Byrne Cup Group 1, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 2), Carnmore V Clarinbridge 18:30, Ref: John Keane

Toddie Byrne Cup Group 1, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 2), Moycullen V Portumna 19:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Toddie Byrne Cup Group 2, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 2), Gort V Craughwell GAA Club 18:30, Ref: Brian Keon

Toddie Byrne Cup Group 2, Venue: New Inn, (Round 2), Sarsfields V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: Kevin Quirke

Toddie Byrne Cup Group 3, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 2), Castlegar V Kinvara 18:30, Ref: Karol Collins

Toddie Byrne Cup Group 3, Venue: TBC, (Round 2), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Kilconieron 18:30, Ref: Pakie Muldoon

Toddie Byrne Cup Group 4, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Turloughmore 18:30, Ref: David Staunton

Toddie Byrne Cup Group 4, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 2), Loughrea V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley

Thu 19 Aug

Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell GAA Club V Loughrea 19:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship West, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 2), An Cheathrú Rua V Oranmore-Maree 19:30, Ref: Colm Conway

Under 12 Roinn 6 Shield, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Quarter Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Kinvara 18:15, Ref: Paul Fahy

Fri 20 Aug

Toddie Byrne Shield Group 1, Venue: Tuam, (Round 3), Tuam V Micheál Breathnach 18:30, Ref: Stephen Doyle

Toddie Byrne Shield Group 1, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Cois Fharraige V Sylane 18:30, Ref: John Keane

Toddie Byrne Shield Group 2, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 3), Abbeyknockmoy V Fr. Joe Walsh’s 18:30, Ref: Pat Burke

Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Skehana, (Round 1), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: David Staunton

Division 5 League – West, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 5), Moycullen V Renvyle 19:30, Ref: Noel Barrett

Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship North, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 7), Padraig Pearses V Glinsk 19:30, Ref: Gerry Daly

Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship North, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 7), Caltra V Annaghdown 19:30, Ref: Sean Lyons

Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship North, Venue: Monivea, (Round 7), Monivea-Abbey V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:30, Ref: Tony Keating

Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship West, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 7), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Killannin 19:30, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship West, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 7), Micheál Breathnach V Oughterard 19:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Keogh Accountancy Junior B Championship North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 7), Kilconly V Corofin 19:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Keogh Accountancy Junior B Championship North, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 7), Dunmore MacHales V Williamstown 19:30, Ref: Sean Lyons

Keogh Accountancy Junior B Championship West, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 7), An Spideál V An Cheathrú Rua 19:30, Ref: Ger Cahill

Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship North – Group A, Venue: Crestwood, (Round 7), Fr Griffins/Eire Óg V Milltown 19:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship North – Group A, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 7), Claregalway V Caherlistrane 19:30, Ref: Charlie Ward

Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship North – Group B, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 7), Oranmore-Maree V Kiltormer 19:30, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship North – Group B, Venue: Bushfield Park, (Round 7), Loughrea V St Gabriel’s 19:30, Ref: Pat Hansberry

Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship North – Group B, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 7), Mountbellew/Moylough V St Brendan’s 19:30, Ref: Padraic Kelly

Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship West, Venue: Barna, (Round 7), Barna V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 19:30, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)

Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Killimor, (Round 4), Killimor V Sarsfields 18:45, Ref: Derek Kelly

Justin Cheevers Cup Group 1, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Killimordaly 18:30, Ref: Gerard Dwyer

Justin Cheevers Cup Group 1, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 3), Rahoon-Newcastle V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 19:00, Ref: Paul Fahy

Justin Cheevers Cup Group 2, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Ballinasloe 18:30, Ref: TBC

Justin Cheevers Cup Group 2, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 3), Ballinderreen V Ballygar 18:30, Ref: Kevin Egan

Justin Cheevers Cup Group 3, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 3), St Thomas V Michael Cusacks 18:30, Ref: James Lundon

Justin Cheevers Cup Group 3, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 3), Liam Mellows V Padraig Pearses 18:30, Ref: Michael Connolly

Justin Cheevers Cup Group 4, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 3), Ardrahan V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:30, Ref: Sean Byrne

Justin Cheevers Cup Group 4, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 3), Tommy Larkins V Cappataggle 18:30, Ref: David Cunningham

Toddie Byrne Cup Group 1, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 3), Clarinbridge V Portumna 18:30, Ref: Karol Collins

Toddie Byrne Cup Group 1, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 3), Carnmore V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Shane Hynes

Toddie Byrne Cup Group 2, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 3), Gort V Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Toddie Byrne Cup Group 2, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell GAA Club V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: Peter Murphy

Toddie Byrne Cup Group 3, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), Kinvara V Kilconieron 18:30, Ref: Pat Brennan

Toddie Byrne Cup Group 3, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 3), Castlegar V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:30, Ref: Ollie Flanagan

Toddie Byrne Cup Group 4, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 3), Turloughmore V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: John Donovan

Toddie Byrne Cup Group 4, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Loughrea 18:30, Ref: John Cahill

Sat 21 Aug

U12 Roinn 1 Shield, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Quarter Final 2), Loughrea V Moycullen Iomaniocht 18:00, Ref: James Lundon

Bon Secours Football League Play-Offs, Venue: Clifden, (Semi Final), Clifden V Corofin 18:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Bon Secours Football League Play-Offs, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Div 2 League Final), Barna V Annaghdown 18:15, Ref: Christopher Ryan

Bon Secours Football League Play-Offs, Venue: Clonbur, (Div 4 Rel Play Off), St. Patricks V Carna Cashel GAA 17:30, Ref: Tommy Hynes

Bon Secours Football League Play-Offs, Venue: Kilconnell, (Div 4 Rel Play Off), St Gabriel’s V Killererin 17:30, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Bon Secours Football League Play-Offs, Venue: Indreabhán, (Div 1 Relegation Play Off), An Cheathrú Rua V An Spideál 17:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne

Bon Secours Football League Play-Offs, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Div 2 Relegation Play Off), Monivea-Abbey V Claregalway 18:15, Ref: James Molloy

Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Portumna, (Round 4), Portumna V Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: Brian Keon

Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 2), Kilbeacanty V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship West, Venue: Ros Muc, (Round 7), Na Piarsaigh V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt

Keogh Accountancy Junior B Championship North, Venue: Headford, (Round 7), Headford V Menlough 18:30, Ref: Thomas Murphy

Keogh Accountancy Junior B Championship West, Venue: Killannin, (Round 7), Killannin V Oileáin Arann 15:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship West, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 7), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V St Michael’s 15:00, Ref: Colm Conway

Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship West, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 7), Oughterard V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:00, Ref: Alan Carr

Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 4), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:30, Ref: Shane Briscoe

Under 12 Roinn 5 Shield, Venue: Turloughmore, (Semi Final 1), Turloughmore V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 10:00, Ref: David Staunton

Sun 22 Aug

U12 Roinn 1 Cup, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Quarter Final 1), Oranmore-Maree V Sarsfields 12:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard

U12 Roinn 1 Cup, Venue: Athenry, (Quarter Final 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Carnmore 10:00, Ref: David Staunton

U12 Roinn 1 Shield, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Quarter Final 1), Castlegar V Ballygar 11:30, Ref: John Donovan

U12 Roinn 2 Cup, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Quarter Final 1), Michael Cusacks V Tommy Larkins 10:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

U12 Roinn 2 Cup, Venue: Portumna, (Quarter Final 2), Portumna V Gort 10:00, Ref: Shane Briscoe

U12 Roinn 2 Shield, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Quarter Final 1), Ballinderreen V Ballinasloe 10:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

U12 Roinn 2 Shield, Venue: Mullagh, (Quarter Final 2), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Kinvara 10:00, Ref: Shane Curley

U12 Roinn 3 Cup, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Quarter Final 1), Rahoon-Newcastle V St Thomas 10:00, Ref: Paul Fahy

U12 Roinn 3 Cup, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Quarter Final 2), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Cois Fharraige 10:00, Ref: Gerard Dwyer

U12 Roinn 3 Shield, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Semi Final 1), Liam Mellows V St Thomas 10:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Roinn 3 Shield, Venue: Sylane, (Semi Final 1), Sylane V Salthill-Knocknacarra 10:00, Ref: Stephen Doyle

U12 Roinn 4 Cup, Venue: Ardrahan, (Semi Final), Ardrahan V Annaghdown 10:00, Ref: Pat Brennan

U12 Roinn 4 Shield, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Semi Final), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Tuam 10:00, Ref: TBC

Division 3 Hurling League, Venue: Sylane, (Semi-Final), Sylane V Killimor 18:00, Ref: David Staunton

Bon Secours Football League Play-Offs, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Div 1 League Final), Killannin V Mountbellew/Moylough 16:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Bon Secours Football League Play-Offs, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Div 3 League Final), Micheál Breathnach V St. James 13:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey

Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 4), Ardrahan V Sarsfields 12:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor

Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 4), Tommy Larkins V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 12:00, Ref: Peter Campbell

Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 4), St Thomas V Craughwell GAA Club 12:00, Ref: Gerry Donoghue

Division 5 League – North, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 5), Caherlistrane V Corofin 12:30, Ref: Tom Ryder

Division 5 League – North, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 5), Ballinasloe V Caltra 12:30, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship North, Venue: Milltown, (Round 7), Milltown V Tuam Stars 12:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship West, Venue: Westside, (Round 7), St Michael’s V An Cheathrú Rua 13:30, Ref: Tom Browne

Keogh Accountancy Junior B Championship North, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 7), Claregalway V Annaghdown 12:30, Ref: Gerry Daly

Keogh Accountancy Junior B Championship West, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 7), St. Patricks V Carna Cashel GAA 13:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)

Keogh Accountancy Junior B Championship West, Venue: Clifden, (Round 7), Clifden V Salthill-Knocknacarra 13:00, Ref: Noel Gorham

Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship North – Group A, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 7), Glenamaddy V Killererin 12:30, Ref: John Cahill

Sweeney Oil U17 C North Championship – Group B, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 3), Northern Gaels V Caltra 11:00, Ref: John Cahill

Sweeney Oil U17 C West Championship, Venue: Clifden, (Round 4), Clifden V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 15:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

Under 12 Roinn 5 Cup, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Quarter Final 1), Oranmore-Maree V Craughwell GAA Club 11:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Under 12 Roinn 5 Cup, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Quarter Final 2), Oranmore-Maree V Clarinbridge 10:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Under 12 Roinn 5 Shield, Venue: New Inn, (Semi Final 2), Sarsfields V Castlegar 10:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley

Under 12 Roinn 6 Cup, Venue: Craughwell, (Quarter Final), Craughwell GAA Club V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 10:00, Ref: Pat Burke

Mon 23 Aug

U16 B Hurling Group 2, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 3), Ardrahan V Michael Cusacks 18:30, Ref: Pat Burke

U16A Hurling Group 1, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 3), Loughrea V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley

U16A Hurling Group 1, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 3), Turloughmore V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: Pat Brennan

U16A Hurling Group 2, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 3), Carnmore V Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: John Keane

Tue 24 Aug

Division 5 League – West, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 5), Claregalway V Barna 19:15, Ref: Ciaran Harkin

Wed 25 Aug

Sweeney Oil U19 A North Championship, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 4), Caltra V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha

Sweeney Oil U19 A North Championship, Venue: Corofin, (Round 4), Corofin V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly

Sweeney Oil U19 A North Championship, Venue: Monivea, (Round 4), Monivea-Abbey V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Sweeney Oil U19 A West Championship, Venue: Barna, (Round 4), Barna V Moycullen 19:30, Ref: James Molloy

Sweeney Oil U19 A West Championship, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V St Michael’s 19:30, Ref: Ger Cahill

Sweeney Oil U19 A West Championship, Venue: Mervue, (Round 4), St. James V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:30, Ref: Tom Nally

Sweeney Oil U19 B North Championship – Group A, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 3), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

Sweeney Oil U19 B North Championship – Group A, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 3), Kilconly V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Sweeney Oil U19 B North Championship – Group B, Venue: Athenry, (Round 3), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Northern Gaels 19:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Sweeney Oil U19 B West Championship, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V An Spideál 19:30, Ref: Christopher Ryan

Sweeney Oil U19 B West Championship, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 5), Oughterard V Micheál Breathnach 19:30, Ref: Noel Cummins

Sweeney Oil U19 C North Championship, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 4), Cortoon Shamrocks V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Tony Keating

Sweeney Oil U19 C North Championship, Venue: Menlough, (Round 4), Menlough/Padraig Pearses V Milltown 19:00, Ref: John Fahy

Sweeney Oil U19 C West Championship, Venue: Ros Muc, (Round 6), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V St. Patricks 19:30, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt

Sweeney Oil U19 C West Championship, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 6), An Cheathrú Rua V Killannin 19:30, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)

Sweeney Oil U17 B North Championship – Group B, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 5), Ballinasloe V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte