Galway Bay FM

25 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Galway Bay FM Saturday Six

Share story:
Galway Bay FM Saturday Six

There is some top class racing this afternoon at home at cross channel.

George McDonagh looks at the day’s racing and picks six to follow.

Share story:

Disappointment for Monivea/Abbey and Ballinasloe in provincial finals

There was disappointment for both Monivea/Abbey and Ballinasloe in their Connacht Finals this afternoon… Monivea/Abbey were beaten by Castlerea St K...

United Rugby Championship, Connacht v The Bulls

United Rugby Championship, Connacht v The Bulls Experience live, uninterrupted coverage of the United Rugby Championship, Connacht v The Bulls with a 3pm ...

Connacht Junior Hurling Club Final, Ballinasloe v Easkey

Connacht Junior Hurling Club Final, Ballinasloe v Easkey Experience live, uninterrupted coverage of the Connacht Junior Hurling Club Final, Ballinasloe v ...

Connacht v Bulls Preview

William Davies looks ahead to this afternoon’s meeting of Connacht and The Bulls in the United Rugby Championship. Galway Bay FM’s Live Rugby ...