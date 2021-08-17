Galway Athletics Report

print

National Track and Field League Final

Sunday last saw it was the turn of the Senior athletes to take centre stage at the National League Premier Final.

The Galway County Women’s Team under team manager Sarah Finnegan brought home a fantastic bronze medal and also picked up four event wins along the way- in the 1500m Walk (Veronica Burke), 4x100m Relay (Nicole Quirke, Sinead Treacy, Nicole Walsh and Alisha Larkin) and the 4x400m Relay (Sinead Treacy, Nicole Quirke, Arlene Earls and Alix Joyce) and High Jump (Jade Moorhead).

On the Men’s side, Galway City Harriers AC finished in 7th position with the highlight being two wins for Sean Breathnach (GCH) Shot Putt and Weight for Distance and a strong second place 5000m for David Carter

National Juvenile Track and Field championships

There were a host of other impressive performances over the course of the final weekend of the National Juvenile Track and Field championships with great success once again across Galway’s athletics clubs.

South Galway AC got the weekend off to a flyer with the first gold medal of the wet and windy day going the way of Stephen Mannion in the U17 400m final (in a time of 50.83). Mannion battled it out up the home straight with his brother David who would take silver on a superb day for the South Galway AC duo.

Craughwell AC had another superb championship day, with five more medals going their way. The highlight was a gold and silver medal win via Connor Penny, and Sean Hoade after a superb battle in the U14 Boys 75m Hurdles, with Penny just pipping Hoade by one hundredth of a second to claim the honours.

Sean Hoade and Connor Penny – Second and First in Hurdles for Craughwell

The U19 Boys 1500m saw the ever-consistent Oisin Davis win a fine silver medal in 4:04.21, while bronze medals went to Jade Moorhead in the U17 Girls High Jump, and Evan Hallinan in the

U17 Boys Long Jump.

Tuam took a fine bronze in the U17 girls 400m final via Alix Joyce third in 59.01

GCH secured three medals via gold from Ava McKeon in the U17 Girls 100m Hurdles, Emma Moore secured silver in the U18 Girls 400m, and Lucy Hounkponou won her first National medal with bronze in the Girls U14 75m Hurdles

Ballinasloe Track and Field Meet

This Saturday sees the final track and field meet of the season locally at Ballinasloe Track

Sean McDermott organises a packed programme of events in conjunction with Ballinasloe and District AC

Events include the 100M, 200M, 400M, 800M, 1500M, 3K Women’s, 5K Men’s, and 10K on the track and in the Field, the Long Jump, Shot Putt, and Weight for Distance.