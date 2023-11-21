Francely Lomboto Signs for Galway United for 2024

Galway United has announced that Francely Lomboto has re-signed for the senior men’s team ahead of the 2024 season.

Tá lúcháir ar Gaillimh Aontaithe a fhógairt go bhfuil Francely Lomboto tar éis síniú arís d’fhoireann sinsireach na bhfear roimh an séasúr nua i 2024.

The 23-year-old forward has committed to The Tribesmen for 2024 and heads into his fourth season in Galway since signing for the club back in 2020.

The Galway native made 37 appearances in all competitions last season for United and scored seven times in that period, including that crucial goal away to Waterford in August.

Lomboto joined the United Academy after playing his youth football with Galway Hibs. He then rose through the ranks of the Academy by playing for the U17s and U19s before joining the senior squad.

