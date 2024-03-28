Conor Flaherty Selected on Higher Education Football Team of the Year

Claregalway’s Conor Flaherty has been named on the 2024 Electric Ireland Higher Education Rising Stars Football Team of the Year.

The University of Limerick keeper is the only Galway representative, in a team that features seven players from Sigerson Cup winners Ulster University.

Electric Ireland is delighted to celebrate 15 fantastic players from this season’s Higher Education Football Championships, as it unveils the 2024 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Football Team of the Year.

During this year’s Championship, which has shown magnificent skill from all of the teams and players, Ulster University (UU) took home the Sigerson Cup title for the first time since 2008 after defeating University College Dublin (UCD) in the final at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

Ulster University had a strong start to the final, quickly scoring three goals to set up a staggering 11-point lead over their Dublin opponents. However, UCD continued to battle until the final whistle sounded, closing the deficit to six points at full-time. A man of the match performance from Darragh Canavan, with significant contributions from brother Ruairí, ultimately sealed the competition for the Belfast side.

In this year’s Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars 2024 Football Team of the Year, Sigerson Cup Champions, UU, have seven players included on the team. Beaten finalists UCD have five representatives on the team. Beaten semi-finalists, University of Limerick (UL) feature twice on the team while Maynooth University have a single player included.

2024 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Football Team of the Year

1. Conor Flaherty (UL, Claregalway & Galway)

2. Mark Dempsey (UL, Moorefield & Kildare)

3. Ryan Magill (UU, Burren & Down)

4. Josh Largo Ellis (UU, Irvinestown & Fermanagh)

5. Donncha Gilmore (UCD, Steelstown & Derry)

6. Ronan Mc Caffrey (UU, Teemore Shamrocks & Fermanagh)

7. Ben Mc Carron (UU, Steelstown & Derry)

8. Jonathan Lynam (UCD, The Downs & Westmeath)

9. Oisín McCann (UU, Killyclogher & Tyrone)

10. Eoghan Frayne (Maynooth, Summerhill & Meath)

11. Dáire Cregg (UCD, Boyle & Roscommon)

12. Aaron Lynch (UCD, Trim & Meath)

13. David Garland (UCD, Donaghmoyne & Monaghan)

14. Niall Loughlin (UU, Greenlough & Derry)

15. Darragh Canavan (UU, Errigal Ciarán & Tyrone)

Uachtarán CLG, Jarlath Burns, said: “I would like to congratulate each of the players and their institutions on their achievements throughout this season’s Championship and for being named on the Football Team of the Year. The determination and skill on display in this year’s Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Championships has been immensely enjoyable to watch, and the players named here serve as fantastic representatives of their third level institutions. We look forward to celebrating their achievements at a formal ceremony later in the year.”

Sarah Sharkey, Group Sponsorship & PR Manager, Electric Ireland, commented: “We are delighted to announce the 2024 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Football Team of the Year and are looking forward to being able to recognise these players’ outstanding performances at the annual Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars Awards Ceremony. Our ongoing commitment to these Championships has been a journey of excitement and inspiration, fuelled by the players whose dynamic performances have captivated audiences all season long.”

Electric Ireland’s #FirstClassRivals campaign continues to celebrate the unexpected alliances that are formed by County rivals coming together in pursuit of some of the most coveted titles in the GAA when they play together as teammates during the Higher Education Championships.

The Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Star Hurling and Football Player of the Year will be announced at the Higher Education Awards Ceremony on April 1st. These awards will acknowledge one outstanding performance from this year’s Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cup Championships.