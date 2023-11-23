Ballinasloe vs Easkey (Connacht Junior Hurling Final Preview with Eoin Coleman and Derek Frehill)

Share story:

For the first time ever, Ballinasloe contest a Connacht hurling final this Saturday (25th November) when they take on defending champions Easkey from Sligo in the provincial junior decider.

The east Galway side have a 100% record this season with 10 wins from 10, and were crowned County Junior B champions, and Junior 1 champions in October.

However, they do go into this game as underdogs against an Easkey team who edged out Ballygar in the 2022 final.

Leading up to the game, Ballinasloe joint captain Eoin Coleman chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Darren also caught up with the Ballinasloe manager Derek Frehill.

Throw-in at the Connacht GAA Centre in Bekan on Saturday is 1.30pm and we’ll have full online coverage on our website galwaybayfm.ie.