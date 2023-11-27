Galway Bay FM

Aodh Dervin Signs for Galway United for 2024

Galway United are delighted to announce that Aodh Dervin has re-signed for the senior men’s team ahead of the 2024 season.

Tá lúcháir ar Gaillimh Aontaithe a fhógairt go bhfuil Aodh Dervin tar éis síniú arís d’fhoireann sinsireach na bhfear roimh an séasúr nua i 2024.

The 24-year-old midfielder has committed to The Tribesmen for 2024 and heads into his second season in Galway since signing for the club last summer.

The Longford native made 19 appearances in all competitions last season for United, including all of the club’s FAI Cup games.

Dervin began his professional career with Longford Town U19s before going on to play for the club’s senior team in 2022. He went on a loan spell with Shelbourne last year before joining United in July of this year.

Aodh Dervin has returned for 2024 and there will be plenty more announcements as we look to continue building our squad for next season. Keep an eye out on our social media for updates!

Our players are available for sponsorship at the minute. To make an enquiry, please email Sam O’Neill at [email protected] to get involved for next season.

Off the pitch, we have lots going on for fans at the moment, with plenty more to come!

Season Tickets are AVAILABLE NOW, with more value than ever before!

 

