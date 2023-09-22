Aoife Raftery to compete in Clare Rally this weekend

Sunday’s Clare Rally in Ennis will mark Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy member Aoife Raftery’s first Irish National Rally Championship event of the year. The Craughwell native has spent most of the year contesting FIA European Rally Championship events in a PCRS Rallysport-run Peugeot 208 Rally4. Her European adventures took her to Poland, Italy, Latvia, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Wales. During a lull in European activities, she has decided to return home and contest the Ennis-based rally which is a relatively local event for her. Although she has contested several tarmac rallies in Ireland this year including the Down Rally in July and the Laois Heartlands Rally in June this is her first Irish National Rally since the Galway Summer Rally in August last year.

Raftery will drive a Ford Fiesta R2, run by Galway-based Broderick Motorsport, in the highly competitive Class 2 category in Ennis on Sunday. The last time she drove the Fiesta was at Rali Bae Ceredigion in Wales earlier this month where she finished third amongst the British Junior Rally Championship contenders. The Clare Motor Club organised event is the penultimate round of the Triton Showers Motorsport Ireland National Rally Championship and the Class 2 section of the event has attracted entries from some of Ireland’s top career aspirational drivers.

“I am really looking forward to competing at home after a hectic summer abroad. Class 2 is very strong and it will be great to see how we measure up against the regulars in the National Championship,” she said. Opposition includes the leader of the Class 2 category in the Triton Showers National Rally Championship, Ryan McHugh who was a winner in Kerry and on the Raven’s Rock rallies earlier this year and he heads the Clare Rally entry list.

Aoife Raftery Rallying is supported by O’Neill O’Malley Architects and Project Managers / Loughrea Auto Parts Ltd / Craughwell Tyre Centre / Sean Fleming Motors / Aertec Vacuum and Ventilation / Des Lyons Plant / Quinn’s Hardware.