The TY Takeover

Listen back to Kayte O’Malley’s Dream Team TY class who took over a 2 hour programme in Galway Bay FM’s Studio 2. Led by anchors Ciara and Eoghan. The duo not only hosted the show but also managed the influx of messages flooding in.

The show features:

🎙️ A Late Late Toy Show review from Carrie with a reaction from the people of Galway.

🎙️ Mia and Zach debated whether AI is helping or harming the music industry with clips of AI Frank Sinatra singing Dua Lipa.

🎙️ Climate chats with Zoe and Tallula who discussed ‘walkable Galway’ with Alan Curran, founder of the Knocknacarra Cycle Bus and Tiernan McCusker the Community Climate Officer.

🎙️ Bobby and Evan on the sports desk gave us a round up of live sports action from the premier league, rugby, racing and GAA worlds.

🎙️ Kieran and the whole group interviewed Cork band True Tides and True Tides also did a live studio session performing their single ‘I can’t wait.’

🎙️ The entire group performed a sketch called ‘The TY students who saved Christmas music’ and played the first Christmas song of the year on GBFM.

TY Media Week, proudly supported by Learning Waves, Coimisiún na Meán and Galway Bay FM.