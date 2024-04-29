IRFU Charitable Trust Connacht Golf Outing Launch

The IRFU Charitable Trust, with the support of Pinergy, Connacht Rugby, the Galway Bay Golf Resort and Galway Bay FM, are delighted to announce the first ever IRFU Charitable Trust Connacht Golf Outing in aid of seriously injured rugby players and their families.

To book your team, and show your support, please visit the IRFU Charitable Trust’s website HERE.

The inaugural Charity Golf Outing will take place at the stunning Galway Bay Golf Resort on Monday 29th July 2024. Title sponsor Pinergy, a long term supporter of the Charitable Trust, also sponsors the Munster and Leinster Charity Golf Outings. Speaking at the launch at the Galway Bay Golf Resort, Pinergy’s Head of Marketing David Slattery said, “As a long standing supporter of Irish rugby, getting involved with the IRFU Charitable Trust is an important part of our commitment to give back to the game and to further support those in our rugby family who have been seriously injured playing the game.”

Connacht Rugby have always supported the IRFU Charitable Trust and have been particularly supportive of this charity event. Joe Joyce, who joins us with Peter Dooley and Jarrad Butler from Connacht Rugby said, “We are delighted to be able to support this event in raising awareness for the IRFU Charitable Trust and the help they provide to seriously injured rugby players and their families. Getting involved with charities, where we can make a difference, is something all of us at Connacht Rugby are always keen to do.”

One of the 36 seriously injured players in receipt of the Trust’s help is Tommie Kyne who is in attendance today with his wife Teresa. “I was seriously injured in 2005 playing for Corrib RFC and from the very outset the support from the rugby community has been incredible. The Trust have helped myself and my family from almost the very beginning including providing me with an adapted digger so I could continue, as best I could, to farm and be out and about on the land – something that I love to do.” Get Broadcasting, Video Partner to the IRFU Charitable Trust who are filming today’s event, will also be filming Tommie with his wife Teresa and their family, so we can all hear their story.

Connacht Rugby’s Official Media Partner Galway Bay FM, were also present at the launch getting the word out about the event on radio and across their multi-platform offering. As supporters of rugby, Galway Bay FM Head of Sport Ollie Turner joined us at the launch and commented, “Galway Bay FM are the Official Media Partner to Connacht Rugby so it gives us great pleasure to be here today to support this very worthy cause. We will be supporting the IRFU Charitable Trust’s Golf Outing with a radio campaign, our Roadshow team and an competition on air.

Another Official Partner to Connacht Rugby, the Connacht Hospitality Group are also generously getting behind the Charity Golf Event. The Connacht Hospitality Group have already supported the event through prizes and much more and the IRFU Charitable Trust are delighted to announce that the Galway Bay Golf Resort, which is part of the Connacht Hospitality Group is the Official Course Partner for this Charity Golf Outing. Speaking on behalf of the Galway Bay Golf Resort, Sarah Comer, Group Commercial Manager said, “When the IRFU Charitable Trust approached us to be their Course Partner for their first Charity Golf Outing in Connacht, we were absolutely thrilled to be able to get onboard and be part of this great event in supporting the Trust, and as rugby fans ourselves, we are proud to be able to help support seriously injured rugby players and their families.”

The Connacht Charity Golf Outing, which takes place on Monday 29th July, coinciding with the start of the Galway Races, will host 24 teams of four. All funds raised from the event go towards helping seriously injured players and their families.