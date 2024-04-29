Galway Bay FM

29 April 2024

Electric Picnic: Applications for Trailer Park’s Caravan Competition Open Now

TRAILER PARK: ELECTRIC PICNIC’S DOSE OF HOMEGROWN CREATIVITY  WOULD YOU LIKE TO BE PART OF THIS YEAR’S FESTIVAL?

 APPLICATIONS FOR TRAILER PARK’S CARAVAN COMPETITION OPEN NOW.

Trailer Park at Electric Picnic is where things get wonderfully wacky! Picture hilarious caravans and mobile homes that have been transformed into tiny theaters, cultural hubs, and quirky venues. Since 2014, they’ve supported over 200 creators in bringing their craziest ideas to life at Trailer Park.

And guess what? They’re on the lookout for more wild and wonderful ideas for 2024! If you’re a designer, artist, engineer, builder, or just someone with a wild imagination, they want to hear from you. Bring your jaw-dropping caravan-based concepts and be part of the fun at Trailer Park. Apply now via [email protected].

Kayte O’Malley from On The Move joined John Morley on Galway Talks to tell us all about it.

 

