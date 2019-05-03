The Galway Bay FM Book Club

“You know you have read a good book when you turn the last page and feel a little as if you have lost a friend” – so says Paul Sweeney.

We’re looking for readers of all ages to join our Book Club.

Our opening chapter begins with the first ever Book Club Book Review on Tuesday May 28th hosted by Alan Murphy on The A List

To join our club send us an email to [email protected]. We’d like to know a little about yourself and the kind of books you like to read. We’ll send you back a membership note along with a list of questions for you to consider when you read our listeners choice of book each month. Have you a suggestion for our book reviews – let us know.

If you’d be interested in taking part in our Book Club discussions live on air with Alan Muprhy on The A List then let us know that also in your email. Otherwise we’d like to think you’ll read along with us stay tuned, especially on May 28th.

Our good friends at Kennys Bookshop are joining us in this adventure and will be helping with our book selection each month. What better advice could we get!

Suggestion from listeners this month include:

The Tattoist of Auschwitz – Heather Morris

The Gift of Friends – Emma Hannigan

Fing – David Walliam

Hinch Yourself Happy, all the best cleaning tips to shine your sink and soothe your sole – Mrs Hinch

The Cow Book – John Connell