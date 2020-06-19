‘Next Chapter’ Junior Short Story Competition

This year the Galway Bay Fm Book Club is hosting our Next Chapter Week for Young Readers. During the week 6-10th July Alan Murphy on The A List will host a series of book reviews. All the books are aimed at younger readers and we have invited some of our younger listeners to join us and give their expert view on each of our selected books. As part of our Next Chapter Younger Readers week we have teamed up with Kenny’s Bookshop who will also run a Next Chapter Short Story Competition for young writers.

Children up to age 14 are invited to write and submit a short story, as part of our ‘Next Chapter’ Younger Readers Week on Galway Bay FM. This Short Story Competition will be run by Kennys Bookshop.

Children are asked to write a story of up to 300 words on any topic of their choice.

The competition is divided into 3 age groups –

Age 4-7,

Age 8-11

Age 12-14

Judging will be carried out by Kennys Bookshop.



Kennys will select one winner for each category who will receive a prize of a selection of children’s books courtesy of Kennys Bookshop . Winners will also be invited to come on The Live Wire with Ronan Lardner w/c 6-10th July to read an excerpt from their story live on air. Each winner will be awarded a Galway Bay FM ‘Next Chapter’ certificate and a small goodie bag. Their stories will be posted up on our website for the month of July.

So young writers –

No more than 300 words.

The writing must be all your own work

You can choose any topic you wish. Please be aware that if you submit your story it may in full or in part be made available to the public via Galway Bay FM’s media channels as part of the promotion of this event.

Submit your entry by post (or you can drop in store) to Short Story Competition, Kennys Bookshop, Liosbán Retail Park, Tuam Road, Galway, by 5pm Friday June 26th

Or

email your entry to [email protected] no later than Sunday June 28th. Please include a contact name and phone number with your entry.