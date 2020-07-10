Next Chapter Young Reader Book Reviews 2020

We are delighted that our Next Chapter for Young Reviewers have all taken part in our Young Reader week- 6th -10th July 2020. What a talented bunch! On the A List Alan Murphy spoke with 13 young readers who reviewed a host of great books selected by Kennys Bookshop, Galway.

On Monday Alan spoke with three very young readers,

Áine Lohan aged 8 from Knocknacarra reading The Presidents Surprise by Peter Donnelly

by Peter Donnelly Iarlaith Hurley aged 7 from Ballinalsoe, reading Covid Monsters Visit by Marguerite Tonery

by Marguerite Tonery Ailbhe Uí Chonnaill, aged 8 from An Spidéalreading Míp 2000 by Maria Zepf

And later in the afternoon Alan was joined by

Éabha Doyle aged 12 from Rosscahill reading Under the Hawthorn Tree by Maria Conlon McKenna

on Tuesday Alan spoke with

Samuel O Duibhir, aged 7 from Barna, reading Slime by David Walliams

by David Walliams Lily-Mae Johnstone, Oranmore reading The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins

Wednesday we heard the opinion of two more young readers

Alanna Seoighe aged 11 from Spiddal reading Ar Stra e by Patricia Forde

e by Patricia Forde Cathal Hanniffy aged 11 from Oranmore reading Chasing Ghost by Nicola Pierce

On Thursday Alan spoke with

Jack Rynne, 11 from Athenry reading The Crossover by Kwame Alexander

Ciara Gannon aged 15 from Ballyglunin, reading Hope against Hope by Sheena Wilkinson

Our final reviewers chatted with Alan on Friday

Aaron Flatley aged 11 from Kinvarra reading Young Fionn, Small Kid, Big Legend by Ronan Moore

Sean Kelly aged 9 from Knockcarra reading The Vikings by John Farrelly

Sophie Fegan aged 13 from Claregalway reading ON Midnight Beach by Marie Louise Fitzpatrick.

