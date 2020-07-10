Next Chapter Young Reader Book Reviews 2020

We are delighted that our Next Chapter for Young Reviewers have all taken part in our Young Reader week- 6th -10th July 2020. What a talented bunch! On the A List Alan Murphy spoke with 13 young readers who reviewed a host of great books selected by Kennys Bookshop, Galway.
On Monday Alan spoke with three very young readers,
- Áine Lohan aged 8 from Knocknacarra reading The Presidents Surprise by Peter Donnelly
- Iarlaith Hurley aged 7 from Ballinalsoe, reading Covid Monsters Visit by Marguerite Tonery
- Ailbhe Uí Chonnaill, aged 8 from An Spidéalreading Míp 2000 by Maria Zepf
And later in the afternoon Alan was joined by
- Éabha Doyle aged 12 from Rosscahill reading Under the Hawthorn Tree by Maria Conlon McKenna
on Tuesday Alan spoke with
- Samuel O Duibhir, aged 7 from Barna, reading Slime by David Walliams
- Lily-Mae Johnstone, Oranmore reading The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins
Wednesday we heard the opinion of two more young readers
- Alanna Seoighe aged 11 from Spiddal reading Ar Strae by Patricia Forde
- Cathal Hanniffy aged 11 from Oranmore reading Chasing Ghost by Nicola Pierce
On Thursday Alan spoke with
- Jack Rynne, 11 from Athenry reading The Crossover by Kwame Alexander
- Ciara Gannon aged 15 from Ballyglunin, reading Hope against Hope by Sheena Wilkinson
Our final reviewers chatted with Alan on Friday
- Aaron Flatley aged 11 from Kinvarra reading Young Fionn, Small Kid, Big Legend by Ronan Moore
- Sean Kelly aged 9 from Knockcarra reading The Vikings by John Farrelly
- Sophie Fegan aged 13 from Claregalway reading ON Midnight Beach by Marie Louise Fitzpatrick.
