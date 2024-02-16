Galway Bay FM

Electric Picnic goes green in 2024!

The Electric Picnic music festival has exciting news for 2024!

The main stage will now be powered by renewable energy, marking a significant step towards reducing its carbon footprint. This initiative sets a precedent as the first of its kind in the UK and Ireland.

By connecting the main stage to the grid, the festival aims to cut down on carbon emissions associated with powering the event and eliminate the necessity for temporary generators. Festival Republic plans to submit a planning application for a substation, with hopes to kickstart the grid power installation later this year.

This transition to renewable power signifies a milestone for the outdoor live sector and serves as an inspiration for other festivals to explore sustainable solutions. Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic, expressed enthusiasm about the move, stating, “The installation of our first grid connection is a key contributor to our goal of reducing carbon emissions associated with the festival by 50 per cent by 2030 in line with our Green Nation Charter.”

He added, “I hope that by leading the way and sharing what we have learned, festival goers can have an amazing time at Electric Picnic safe in the knowledge that we are doing everything we can to minimize the impact on the only planet we have got.”

