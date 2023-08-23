Electric Picnic 2024: New Dates and Exciting Loyalty Program Announced!

The countdown to one of Ireland’s most anticipated music festivals, Electric Picnic, has begun. With announcements rolling in, the festival’s organizers have just dropped some exciting news that has festival-goers buzzing with anticipation. As tradition meets innovation, Electric Picnic gears up for its landmark 20th-anniversary celebration in 2024.

A Shift in Dates: August 16th-18th, 2024

For years, the Electric Picnic has been a staple of the early September calendar, signaling the end of summer with a bang. But as they say, change is the only constant, and the festival is ready to embrace it. In a groundbreaking move, Electric Picnic is stepping back in time—well, in terms of dates at least. The 2024 edition of the festival is making a significant shift to take place from August 16th to 18th. That’s right; it’s moving two weeks earlier than its usual September slot.

A Glimpse into the Loyalty Program

As if the change in dates wasn’t enough to pique your interest, Electric Picnic is introducing an innovative loyalty program that has attendees thrilled. The festival isn’t just a one-time event; it’s a community, an experience that fans cherish and revisit year after year. To honor this spirit of loyalty and camaraderie, Electric Picnic is rolling out a loyalty scheme that rewards its faithful attendees.

Those who have been part of the Electric Picnic family for a while will be delighted to learn about the loyalty program. This unique initiative offers discounts for those who’ve been regulars at the festival. If you’ve been a loyal festival-goer, you’ll get the chance to secure your spot at a discounted rate, making the entire experience even sweeter.

A Trip Down Memory Lane: 20 Years of Magic

2024 holds special significance for Electric Picnic—it marks two decades of music, art, and unforgettable memories. The festival has evolved over the years, growing from a small-scale gathering to a massive celebration that brings people from all corners of the world together. With the 20th-anniversary edition on the horizon, we can expect Electric Picnic to pull out all the stops to create a truly monumental experience.

Loyalty Ticket Details

If you’re ready to secure your spot at Electric Picnic 2024, here’s what you need to know about the ticket sales:

Loyalty Scheme Tickets: These special tickets went on sale on August 23rd to those who had pre-registered for the loyalty scheme through Ticketmaster. Eligible individuals received their loyalty codes, kicking off the excitement for the upcoming festival.

These special tickets went on sale on August 23rd to those who had pre-registered for the loyalty scheme through Ticketmaster. Eligible individuals received their loyalty codes, kicking off the excitement for the upcoming festival. Early Bird Offering: Can’t get your hands on loyalty scheme tickets? No worries! Another chance awaits you. The Early Bird offering for Electric Picnic 2024 will take place from September 8th to 30th, immediately following this year’s festival. During this period, both General Admission and Loyalty Scheme tickets will be available for purchase.

Can’t get your hands on loyalty scheme tickets? No worries! Another chance awaits you. The Early Bird offering for Electric Picnic 2024 will take place from September 8th to 30th, immediately following this year’s festival. During this period, both General Admission and Loyalty Scheme tickets will be available for purchase. Final Release of Tickets: Mark your calendars for October 1st. This is when the final release of Electric Picnic 2024 tickets will hit the market. Make sure you’re ready to grab yours before they’re gone.

As the Electric Picnic community eagerly awaits these exciting changes and offers, the anticipation for 2024 continues to grow. With new dates, a loyalty program, and the celebration of two decades of magic, it’s clear that Electric Picnic is set to deliver an unforgettable experience that will resonate with music lovers and festival enthusiasts alike. Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to make memories that will last a lifetime at Electric Picnic 2024!

Check out lhpublicity.ie for the latest information.