Two Galway winners announced at Annual Garda Youth Awards

Two Galway people were named as winners of awards at the Annual Garda Youth Awards held in the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise yesterday afternoon.

The Garda Youth Awards acknowledged the remarkable contributions made in a number of Garda Divisions and recognised the meaningful work of so many young people in communities all across Ireland.

The two Galway award winners were Tara Rose Lynch from Gort who won a community safety award and Jamie Forde from Galway who received an individual award.

Other West of Ireland winners were Drumshambo Vocational School whose project handled with hearts won a community safety award, Latisha McCrudden from the Roscommon/Longford Division who won a special achievement award and Brian Cull from Arigna on the Roscommon/Leitrim border who won an individual award.

Deputy Commissioner, Anne Marie McMahon acknowledged the winners saying that they demonstrated all that is great about our young people, and all in An Garda Síochána are very proud of their hard work which is done selflessly and enthusiastically.