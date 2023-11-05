Galway Bay FM

5 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Two Galway winners announced at Annual Garda Youth Awards

Share story:
Two Galway winners announced at Annual Garda Youth Awards

Two Galway people were named as winners of awards at the Annual Garda Youth Awards held in the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise yesterday afternoon.

The Garda Youth Awards acknowledged the remarkable contributions made in a number of Garda Divisions and recognised the meaningful work of so many young people in communities all across Ireland.

The two Galway award winners were Tara Rose Lynch from Gort who won a community safety award and Jamie Forde from Galway who received an individual award.

Other West of Ireland winners were Drumshambo Vocational School whose project handled with hearts won a community safety award, Latisha McCrudden from the Roscommon/Longford Division who won a special achievement award and Brian Cull from Arigna on the Roscommon/Leitrim border who won an individual award.

Deputy Commissioner, Anne Marie McMahon acknowledged the winners saying that they demonstrated all that is great about our young people, and all in An Garda Síochána are very proud of their hard work which is done selflessly and enthusiastically.

Share story:

Salthill-based man wins Teagasc forest photo competition

Adrian Nolan, who is living in Salthill, has taken home a top prize in Teagasc’s national photo competition. Adrian’s capture of mushrooms in ...

Labour City Councillor echoes Party Leader's call for ceasefire in Gaza

Labour Party Leader Ivana Bacik has called on all members of the party including local councillors to back her call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. In...

Galway researcher leads project to map tiny life-forms in soil to prevent disease

A Galway researcher is leading an ambitious project to map tiny life forms in soil, in the hopes of preventing disease and improving food security. ItR...

Galway takes several gold awards at 2023 Irish Family Business Awards

Several Galway businesses have taken awards at the 2023 Irish Family Business Awards held in Dublin. An Spideal-based Standún won gold the Best Small Fam...