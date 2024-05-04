Galway Bay FM

4 May 2024

Irish Sea Kayaking Association event holds fundraising event in Connemara this weekend for Irish Motor Neurone Disease

A major event is taking place in Connemara this weekend as the Irish Sea Kayaking Association is holding a fundraising event supporting the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

This event is poised to be the largest gathering of kayakers from the island of Ireland anywhere in the country this weekend.

Clifden Eco Beach Park in Connemara has come on board as sponsor. Owner Kris Acton explained that it is part of a special fundraiser hoping to raise 1 million Euro for the Association.

