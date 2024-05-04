4 May 2024
~1 minutes read
Galway Toastmaster places third in evaluation contest
Rob Partridge from the East Galway Speakers and Galway Toastmasters has finished third in the Division F Toastmasters Evaluation contest held recently in Mullingar.
Division F is the largest Toastmasters division in Ireland, extending from Derry to Offaly.
Rob evaluated a test speech by Dublin Toastmaster, Peter Kierans.
Another East Galway Speakers member, Sarah Smith, competed with distinction in the international speech contest, with a speech titled, ‘Who’s the Boss’?