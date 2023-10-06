Tánaiste confirms to O’ Cuiv Defence Forces to send mine-clearing vehicles to Ukraine

Tánaiste Micheal Martin has confirmed to Galway West TD Eamon O’ Cuiv that the Defence Forces are to send mine-clearing vehicles to Ukraine.

Deputy O’ Cuiv wanted to know what contribution Ireland has made to date, and what it planned to give in future.

In a written response, Tánaiste and Defence Minister Micheal Martin reiterated that Ireland abstains on lethal equipment elements in its support packages.

He confirmed that our full share of funding to date is €122m, comprised of non-lethal support.

He outlined the training that’s been provided by the Defence Forces, in de-mining and clearance, as well as tactical combat casualty care and life saving.

The Tánaiste said Defence Forces are currently delivering drill instruction training to the Ukraine Armed Forces, with a draft programme of training up until March 2024.

He also revealed to Deputy O’ Cuiv that two DOK-ING Mine Clearance Systems will be donated later this year, and training on their use and maintenance will be provided.

These would be the Croatian-produced MV4, a remote operated tracked vehicle that uses a mine flail.

Micheal Martin concluded by saying that in the event of any increase in funding from Ireland, it will continue to be directed exclusively towards non-lethal military support.