19 May 2024
Catherine Connolly claims EU has lost its “moral compass”
The European Union has lost its ‘moral compass’ – and no longer shows an understanding of the concept of morality at all.
That’s according to Galway West TD Catherine Connolly, who’s reacting to a new report from the European Ombudsman.
Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Connolly said the report described the EU as having built a garden, and everything outside that garden is designated as jungle.
She further noted the EU reaction to the drowing of 600 migrants last year when a single boat capsized near Greece was “a shrug of the shoulders”.
Deputy Connolly also took aim at the EU stance on Israel – and argued the it has lost it’s moral compass.