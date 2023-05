Galway Bay fm newsroom – Cinema chain Omniplex has officially opened a brand new 5-screen cinema in Ballinasloe.

Ballinasloe Omniplex is the third new cinema opened by Omniplex Cinema Group in the last 6 months, along with Mullingar, and Belfast.

Omniplex also operates another cinema in Salthill.

Joe Hogarty, Marketing Manager at Omniplex Cinemas, says they’re delighted to welcome people in Ballinasloe from today