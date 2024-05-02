Galway Bay FM

Lack of evening bus service between Loughrea and City at ‘crisis stage’

Lack of evening bus service between Loughrea and City at ‘crisis stage’

The lack of an evening bus service between Loughrea and Galway city is getting to ‘crisis stage’ now.

That’s according to Loughrea area councillor Shane Curley, who brought the issue up at this week’s Galway County Council meeting.

A Local Link representative recently told councillors that while it is a priority of the NTA, it is months away still – much to the dismay of local reps.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Curley says the issue needs to be treated with much more urgency as it’s putting huge strain on families in particular:

 

