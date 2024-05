Food truck reported stolen in Knocknacarra area

A food truck has been reported stolen from the Knocknacarra area.

The ‘Everything I like Food Company’s’ truck was parked just off the Clybaun Road in Knocknacarra before it was stolen last night.

The company reported the truck as stolen via a social media post on Instagram.

Gardaí confirmed to Galway Bay FM News they are investigating the incident.