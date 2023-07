Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new Garda Superintendant has been allocated to Ballinasloe

Superintendent Finbarr Philpott is to serve the Galway East Community Engagement Functional Area

Superintendant Philpott, who was recently promoted, will be based at Ballinasloe Garda Station

While his most recent posting was in Dublin, he served in various roles in Galway from 2010 to 2022

He is a graduate of University of Galway, where he also taught Criminal Justice for a time on the Masters in Law