2 May 2024

Call made for Department of Health to consider new outpatient parking plan at Merlin Park Hospital

A call has been made for the Department of Health to look at a clear plan for new outpatient parking at Merlin Park Hospital.

Fianna Fail Councillor for Galway City East Alan Cheevers has raised the issue as it’s becoming an increasingly greater concern for the hospital campus.

He’s said that it’s become more difficult for patients visiting the hospital to get parking, with many having to walk a distance to the medical unit they need.

Councillor Cheevers says funding for new spaces should be considered by the Department:

